Procore Expands Digital Twin Partnerships Through Integration with Willow

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced its partnership with Willow, a leading provider of digital twin solutions for smart infrastructure and real estate. This partnership will allow real estate and infrastructure owners to streamline the transition of digital deliverables from the construction phase to the handover and operations phases in a more structured and efficient manner. The integrated solution solves a key industry challenge by allowing owners to deliver reliable project data in a format that can be easily used by the operations team.





Through this integration, asset owners can trace and navigate a complete historical record of construction data from their supply chain that is leveraged throughout the asset’s life cycle. This “digital thread” of information can be used to drive a variety of benefits, from vendor performance assessment to informing portfolio performance management, maintenance, and future construction planning. The integration will allow owners to deploy digital twin smart asset management solutions with greater speed.

Willow’s digital twin software, WillowTwin™ assembles and structures data across static, spatial and live data sources, into a virtual replica of the built form. Through the twin, users can drive operational efficiency and cost reductions, improve their sustainability management, and improve IoT/Operational Technology security across their facilities.

“We believe digital twins will transform the built environment,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Willow, Joshua Ridley. “Through this partnership and integration, digital twins and smart asset solutions can be deployed faster and more seamlessly, which in turn can drive smarter maintenance and capital planning.”

By integrating directly with Procore at the start of a construction project, delivery teams can save a significant amount of integration time that is usually spent on asset data checks at the end of construction. Additionally, assets that leverage this approach can have complete digital information that is compliant with data handover standards on day one of operations, rather than spending time finding or recreating information from architecture, engineering or contractor teams.

“Digital twins are now widely accepted and are being implemented on many major portfolios and infrastructure networks,” said Tiffany LaBruno, product director, owners at Procore. “By integrating Procore and Willow, owners can now sync critical data collected during construction execution with any digital twin. This is a great step toward creating a more connected supply chain and solves the issue of siloed data in the delivery of assets.”

To learn more about Procore’s work in the digital twin space, and Procore’s partnership with Willow, please contact Procore.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

About Willow

Willow is the “digital twin” for the built world. Through its software, Willow creates a digital replica of a built asset, that collects and aggregates data into a “twin”. Through this approach, Willow enables the owners and operators of major portfolios and infrastructure to make smarter, more proactive, and data-led decisions. By providing data-driven insights, Willow empowers users to manage with greater efficiency, drive operational improvements at scale and provide their occupants with an enhanced and more connected experience. Willow’s customer base includes some of the world’s largest and most influential owners of real estate and critical infrastructure including Brookfield Properties, as well as several Fortune 500 companies including Microsoft. The company also boasts several iconic campus and stadium precincts including the newly completed SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. Willow is a global technology company with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Toronto, Seattle, New York, Dallas, London, Amersfoort and Manila.

PROCORE-IR

Contacts

Procore Contact

Raelle Alfaro



press@procore.com

Willow Contact

Sarah S. Berman



The Berman Group, Inc.



212.450.7300



sberman@bermangrp.com

or



Gareth Stewart



Marketing & Communications Director, Willow



gstewart@willowinc.com