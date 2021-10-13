Home Business Wire Procore Announces Winners of 2021 Groundbreaker Awards
Business Wire

Procore Announces Winners of 2021 Groundbreaker Awards

di Business Wire

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the winners of the 2021 Groundbreaker Awards. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate the individuals, projects, and companies that impact and drive progress in the construction industry.


“Behind every successful project, there are great people. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate how our customers embody the highest standards of our industry on a daily basis,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Congratulations to all of the winners of the Groundbreaker Awards.”

Twenty four companies and projects were selected as finalists for pushing boundaries and inspiring groundbreaking achievements. ​​Winners were announced earlier today during a virtual awards ceremony at Procore’s annual industry event, Groundbreak. The momentous event featured special guest, Jay Leno, who presented the Groundbreaker of the Year Award. The ceremony was hosted by Procore leadership Brad Cooper, Vice President, International Customer Success and Carrie Griffiths, Senior Director, Customer Success.

Recognizing excellence in construction across eight categories, the winners for the 2021 Groundbreaker Awards are:

To learn more about the Groundbreaker Awards finalists and winners and read their stories, visit https://www.procore.com/groundbreaker-awards.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Contacts

Media Contact
Andee Brooker

press@procore.com

Investor Contact
Matthew Puljiz

ir@procore.com

Articoli correlati

Eventbrite Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release...
Continua a leggere

ForgeRock Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Partners With Leading Mexican TV and Esports Gaming Icon Javier Rodriguez

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HEAR--Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eventbrite Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire