Procore Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call and Announces Date for 2024 Investor Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$pcor—Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.





In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial +1 833 470 1428 (domestic) or +1 404 975 4839 (international). The conference ID number is 681120. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

The company also announced that it will host its 2024 Investor Day on Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mountain Time. This event will be held in conjunction with Groundbreak 2024, Procore’s annual construction technology conference, taking place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Virtual participation for the Investor Day is also available via live stream.

The Investor Day will include presentations by Procore’s CEO, founder and president Tooey Courtemanche, CFO Howard Fu, and other members of Procore’s leadership team on Procore’s industry, platform, and financials, followed by a live Q&A.

A live webcast of the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast by registering here. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, following the event.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

