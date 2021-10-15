Home Business Wire Procore Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call
Procore Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call

CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (877) 284-6233 (domestic) or (873) 415-0281 (international). The conference ID number is 1689224. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

