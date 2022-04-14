Home Business Wire Procore Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call
CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PCORProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Procore will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss Procore’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (844) 200-6205 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 315634. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Procore’s website, http://investors.procore.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

