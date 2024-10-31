Home Business Wire Procore Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
CARPINTERIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$pcorProcore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.


“We have made good progress on our go-to-market transition we announced last quarter,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder, President, and CEO of Procore. “We believe this evolution will position us to become a multi-billion revenue company, while building deep and lasting partnerships with our customers.”

“We are on track to expand operating margins by 900 basis points at the high-end for FY24 and our guidance for FY25 calls for further expansion,” said Howard Fu, CFO of Procore. “Long-term growth remains our priority, and we are confident that our investments will best position Procore to capture the massive and under-penetrated opportunity ahead of us.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $296 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 81% and non-GAAP gross margin was 85%.
  • GAAP operating margin was (12%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 9%.
  • Operating cash inflow for the third quarter was $39 million.
  • Free cash inflow for the third quarter was $23 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 94% in the third quarter.
  • Number of organic customers contributing more than $100,000 of annual recurring revenue totaled 2,261 as of September 30, 2024, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • Added 225 net new organic customers in the third quarter, ending with a total of 16,975 organic customers.
  • Announced the expansion of our upcoming Procore Zones to the UK, Australia and New Zealand, further enhancing our ability to provide customers with the choice to control data storage and management within their regions.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter 2024 and the full year 2024 and 2025:

  • Fourth Quarter 2024 Outlook:
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $296 million to $298 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 15%.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 3% to 4%.
  • Full Year 2024 Outlook:
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,146 million to $1,148 million, representing year-over-year growth of 21%.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.5% to 11%.
  • Full Year 2025 Outlook:
    • Revenue is expected to be at least $1,275 million, representing year-over-year growth of 11%.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 13%.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore’s future GAAP financial results.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 29, 2024, Procore’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $300 million of Procore’s outstanding common stock. Procore intends to opportunistically repurchase shares based on market conditions through the open market (including via pre-set trading plans), or other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The program does not obligate Procore to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time at Procore’s discretion. The program will be funded using Procore’s working capital and will expire on October 29, 2025.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore’s investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore’s current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, interest rates, and challenging geopolitical conditions), our outlook for fourth quarter 2024 and the full fiscal years 2024 and 2025, our progress with respect to our go-to-market transition and the benefits we expect to realize as a result of such transition, our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, our ability to execute, and realize benefits from, our stock repurchase program, and as set forth in Procore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on Procore’s forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Procore’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Procore believes certain non-GAAP measures, as described below, are useful in evaluating Procore’s operating performance. Procore uses this non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Procore believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are presented for supplemental purposes only.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP income from operations by total revenue. Basic earnings (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period, including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and shares to be issued pursuant to the employee stock purchase plan. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore’s control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Since the amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is highly variable due to factors outside our control, and unrelated to Procore’s core operations, operating results, revenue-generating activities, business strategy, industry, or regulatory environment, management does not consider employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions in the evaluation of the business or in making operating plans. Accordingly, Procore believes this adjustment in arriving at our non-GAAP measures provides investors with a better understanding of the performance of its core business in a manner that is consistent with management’s view of the business. Acquisition-related expenses include external and incremental transaction costs, such as legal and due diligence costs and retention payments. These expenses are unpredictable and generally would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented as part of our continuing operations. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related expenses, may not be indicative of such future costs. Procore believes that excluding acquisition-related expenses facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore’s own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore’s reported financial results. Unlike stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions is a cash expense that we will continue to incur in the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore’s business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore’s business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in future growth, and execute our stock repurchase program.

Other Metrics

Customer Count: The aforementioned customer count excludes customers acquired from business combinations that do not have standard Procore annual contracts.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time – from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Revenue

$

295,885

 

 

$

247,907

 

 

$

849,660

 

 

$

689,969

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3)

 

54,954

 

 

 

44,125

 

 

 

148,778

 

 

 

126,631

 

Gross profit

 

240,931

 

 

 

203,782

 

 

 

700,882

 

 

 

563,338

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)

 

141,370

 

 

 

129,672

 

 

 

390,286

 

 

 

372,397

 

Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)

 

80,791

 

 

 

72,708

 

 

 

223,698

 

 

 

225,960

 

General and administrative(1)(3)(4)

 

55,267

 

 

 

51,753

 

 

 

157,077

 

 

 

143,324

 

Total operating expenses

 

277,428

 

 

 

254,133

 

 

 

771,061

 

 

 

741,681

 

Loss from operations

 

(36,497

)

 

 

(50,351

)

 

 

(70,179

)

 

 

(178,343

)

Interest income

 

5,962

 

 

 

4,721

 

 

 

17,714

 

 

 

14,612

 

Interest expense

 

(488

)

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(1,439

)

 

 

(1,477

)

Accretion income, net

 

3,816

 

 

 

2,952

 

 

 

10,665

 

 

 

6,615

 

Other expense, net

 

466

 

 

 

(486

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(1,009

)

Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(26,741

)

 

 

(43,654

)

 

 

(43,265

)

 

 

(159,602

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(353

)

 

 

193

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

573

 

Net loss

$

(26,388

)

 

$

(43,847

)

 

$

(43,665

)

 

$

(160,175

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(1.13

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

148,134,585

 

 

142,828,406

 

 

146,854,541

141,249,446

 
(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

4,188

 

$

2,981

 

$

11,056

 

$

8,357

Sales and marketing

 

14,034

 

 

14,390

 

 

42,725

 

 

41,964

Research and development

 

18,321

 

 

16,350

 

 

49,684

 

 

52,401

General and administrative

 

13,912

 

 

12,253

 

 

39,602

 

 

32,637

Total stock-based compensation expense*

$

50,455

 

$

45,974

 

$

143,067

 

$

135,359

*Includes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation of $2.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023; and $5.5 million and $3.1 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023; which was initially capitalized as capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs.

(2)

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

6,698

 

$

5,506

 

$

18,739

 

$

16,492

Sales and marketing

 

3,224

 

 

3,106

 

 

9,475

 

 

9,319

Research and development

 

668

 

 

678

 

 

2,008

 

 

2,087

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

10,590

 

$

9,290

 

$

30,222

 

$

27,898

 
(3)

Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

113

 

$

133

 

$

485

 

$

439

Sales and marketing

 

815

 

 

766

 

 

2,867

 

 

2,383

Research and development

 

521

 

 

638

 

 

3,089

 

 

2,885

General and administrative

 

281

 

 

501

 

 

1,820

 

 

1,636

Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transaction

$

1,730

$

2,038

$

8,261

$

7,343

 
(4)

Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

(in thousands)

Sales and marketing

$

 

$

548

 

$

1,448

 

$

2,002

Research and development

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

6,324

General and administrative

 

51

 

 

19

 

 

614

 

 

19

Total acquisition-related expenses

$

51

 

$

703

 

$

2,062

 

$

8,345

 

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

(in thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

439,298

 

 

$

357,790

 

Marketable securities, current

 

317,650

 

 

 

320,161

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

173,386

 

 

 

206,644

 

Contract cost asset, current

 

32,150

 

 

 

28,718

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

54,248

 

 

 

42,421

 

Total current assets

 

1,016,732

 

 

 

955,734

 

Marketable securities, non-current

 

52,283

 

 

 

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

102,449

 

 

 

83,045

 

Property and equipment, net

 

35,952

 

 

 

36,258

 

Right of use assets – finance leases

 

32,391

 

 

 

34,375

 

Right of use assets – operating leases

 

32,676

 

 

 

44,141

 

Contract cost asset, non-current

 

44,593

 

 

 

44,564

 

Intangible assets, net

 

131,754

 

 

 

137,546

 

Goodwill

 

550,221

 

 

 

539,354

 

Other assets

 

19,686

 

 

 

18,551

 

Total assets

$

2,018,737

 

 

$

1,893,568

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

25,006

 

 

$

13,177

 

Accrued expenses

 

91,227

 

 

 

100,075

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

501,599

 

 

 

501,903

 

Other current liabilities

 

31,187

 

 

 

27,275

 

Total current liabilities

 

649,019

 

 

 

642,430

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

4,822

 

 

 

7,692

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

41,853

 

 

 

43,581

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

32,070

 

 

 

37,923

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

5,324

 

 

 

6,332

 

Total liabilities

 

733,088

 

 

 

737,958

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

15

 

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,468,450

 

 

 

2,295,807

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(314

)

 

 

(1,375

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,182,502

)

 

 

(1,138,837

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,285,649

 

 

 

1,155,610

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,018,737

 

 

$

1,893,568

 

 

Remaining performance obligation:

The following table presents our current and non-current RPO at the end of each period:

 

September 30,

 

Change

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Dollar

 

Percent

 

(dollars in thousands)

Remaining performance obligations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

$

738,856

 

$

635,000

 

$

103,856

 

16

%

Non-current

 

334,560

 

 

255,381

 

 

79,179

 

31

%

Total remaining performance obligations

$

1,073,416

 

$

890,381

 

$

183,035

 

21

%

 

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

(in thousands)

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(26,388

)

 

$

(43,847

)

 

$

(43,665

)

 

$

(160,175

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

48,175

 

 

 

44,809

 

 

 

137,532

 

 

 

132,234

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,233

 

 

 

17,733

 

 

 

65,127

 

 

 

51,943

 

Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net

 

(3,382

)

 

 

(2,953

)

 

 

(10,131

)

 

 

(6,615

)

Abandonment of long-lived assets

 

238

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

818

 

 

 

812

 

Noncash operating lease expense

 

2,913

 

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

7,906

 

 

 

7,932

 

Unrealized foreign currency loss, net

 

(419

)

 

 

182

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

739

 

Deferred income taxes

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

7

 

Provision for credit losses

 

243

 

 

 

3,152

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

6,882

 

Decrease (increase) in fair value of strategic investments

 

184

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

(457

)

 

 

155

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(14,698

)

 

 

(20,433

)

 

 

34,296

 

 

 

3,144

 

Deferred contract cost assets

 

(1,128

)

 

 

(1,469

)

 

 

(3,217

)

 

 

(5,099

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(11,931

)

 

 

(3,579

)

 

 

(12,121

)

 

 

(1,878

)

Accounts payable

 

(2,250

)

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

11,029

 

 

 

2,258

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

21,972

 

 

 

29,135

 

 

 

(8,475

)

 

 

(1,975

)

Deferred revenue

 

4,609

 

 

 

9,498

 

 

 

(6,268

)

 

 

29,080

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,097

)

 

 

(2,791

)

 

 

(6,205

)

 

 

(8,172

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

39,276

 

 

 

33,674

 

 

 

167,116

 

 

 

51,272

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(3,547

)

 

 

(3,379

)

 

 

(7,510

)

 

 

(8,073

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

(12,721

)

 

 

(7,836

)

 

 

(32,453

)

 

 

(25,187

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(845

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(1,917

)

 

 

(526

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(86,245

)

 

 

(80,000

)

 

 

(410,619

)

 

 

(309,282

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

145,619

 

 

 

64,894

 

 

 

371,718

 

 

 

287,620

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,452

 

Originations of materials financing

 

 

 

 

(6,578

)

 

 

 

 

 

(23,585

)

Customer repayments of materials financing

 

88

 

 

 

8,057

 

 

 

1,571

 

 

 

21,053

 

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(25,945

)

 

 

 

Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(6,011

)

 

 

(3,792

)

 

 

(6,011

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

42,349

 

 

 

(30,937

)

 

 

(108,947

)

 

 

(58,539

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

2,456

 

 

 

4,155

 

 

 

12,371

 

 

 

15,094

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,187

 

 

 

13,006

 

Payment of deferred business combination consideration

 

(1,470

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,470

)

 

 

 

Payment of deferred asset acquisition consideration

 

(81

)

 

 

 

 

 

(81

)

 

 

 

Principal payments under finance lease agreements, net of proceeds from lease incentives

 

(900

)

 

 

(520

)

 

 

(1,569

)

 

 

(1,450

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

5

 

 

 

3,635

 

 

 

22,438

 

 

 

26,650

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

81,630

 

 

 

6,372

 

 

 

80,607

 

 

 

19,383

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

1,429

 

 

 

(572

)

 

 

901

 

 

 

(881

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

356,239

 

 

 

312,518

 

 

 

357,790

 

 

 

299,816

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

439,298

 

 

$

318,318

 

 

$

439,298

 

 

$

318,318

 

 

