Procore Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.



“We closed out a strong year with exceptional Q4 results,” said Ajei Gopal, President and CEO of Procore. “Procore has built an incredible franchise with amazing technology. We believe AI stands to be the next meaningful catalyst for our industry and that Procore is strongly positioned to be an AI winner as we drive immense efficiency gains across our customers and the entire construction lifecycle.”

“I am proud of our Q4 performance, which delivered consistent revenue growth and the largest free cash flow quarter in the company’s history,” said Howard Fu, CFO of Procore. “We enter 2026 with strong momentum and we are committed to driving durable growth and strong per share improvements over the long-term.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $349 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 80% and non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.
  • GAAP operating margin was (12%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 15%.
  • Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter was $114 million.
  • Free cash inflow for the fourth quarter was $90 million.
  • Basic and diluted WASO used for GAAP net loss per share was 151,043,395, an increase of 1% year-over-year. Diluted WASO used for non-GAAP earnings per share was 154,308,919, an increase of 1% year-over-year.
  • Stock-based compensation ("SBC") was 23% of revenue, inclusive of a one-time accounting charge related to the transition of our former CEO. When excluding such charge, SBC was 17% of revenue.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $1,323 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 80% and non-GAAP gross margin was 84%.
  • GAAP operating margin was (9%) and non-GAAP operating margin was 14%.
  • Operating cash inflow for 2025 was $299 million.
  • Free cash inflow for 2025 was $215 million, an increase of 69% year-over-year.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and will not be final until Procore files its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Number of organic customers contributing more than $100,000 of annual recurring revenue totaled 2,710 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
  • Number of organic customers contributing more than $1,000,000 of annual recurring revenue totaled 115 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 34% year-over-year.
  • Added 227 net new organic customers in the fourth quarter, ending with a total of 17,850 organic customers.
  • Achieved a gross revenue retention rate of 95% for 2025.
  • Achieved a net revenue retention rate of 106% for 2025.
  • As of December 31, 2025, 78% of total annual recurring revenue was generated from customers using four or more products.
  • As of December 31, 2025, 52% of total annual recurring revenue was generated from customers using six or more products.
  • Ended 2025 with 4,421 full-time employees, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Announced acquisition of Datagrid to accelerate AI strategy and deliver enhanced data integration for customers.
  • Achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization, ensuring enhanced security compliance for federal customers.
  • Received the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award in the Construction Management category.
  • Appointed seasoned executive and board leader Ron Hovsepian to Procore’s Board of Directors.

First Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook:

Procore is providing the following guidance for the first quarter and full year 2026:

  • First Quarter 2026 Outlook:
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $351 million to $353 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% to 14%.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%.
  • Full Year 2026 Outlook:
    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,489 million to $1,494 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13%.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 17.5% to 18%.
    • Free cash flow margin is expected to be 19%.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Procore’s future GAAP financial results.

Quarterly Conference Call

Procore Technologies, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time, on Thursday, February 12, 2026. A live audio webcast will be accessible on Procore's investor relations website at http://investors.procore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Procore and its industry, including our outlook for first quarter 2026 and the full fiscal year 2026 and our vision and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, future financial or operating performance, or new, planned, or upgraded products, services, or features, and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Procore’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions.

Procore has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Procore believes may affect its business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from Procore’s current expectations, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding our financial performance (including revenues, expenses, and margins, and our ability to achieve or maintain future profitability), our ability to effectively manage our growth, anticipated performance, trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate or anticipate entering into, economic and industry trends (in particular, the rate of adoption of construction management software and digitization of the construction industry, inflation, interest rates, tariffs, and challenging geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions), our ability to realize the expected benefits of our go-to-market transition, our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of increased competition in our markets and our ability to compete effectively, our estimated total addressable market, our ability to execute, and realize benefits from, our stock repurchase program, our ability to develop and integrate new products platform capabilities, services, and features in an efficient and timely manner and get our customers and prospective customers to adopt such new products, platform capabilities, services, and features, and as set forth in Procore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Procore’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 26, 2025, as updated by Procore’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed on August 1, 2025. You should not rely on Procore’s forward-looking statements. Procore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist or change after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Procore’s results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Procore believes certain non-GAAP measures, as described below, are useful in evaluating Procore’s operating performance. Procore uses this non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Procore believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, is helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, and may assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and are presented for supplemental purposes only.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Procore defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions, and acquisition-related expenses. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP income from operations by total revenue. Basic earnings (loss) per share is computed by dividing net income (loss) by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period, including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and shares to be issued pursuant to the employee stock purchase plan. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. The expense related to amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is dependent upon estimates and assumptions, which can vary significantly and are unique to each asset acquired; therefore, Procore believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of acquired intangible assets provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Procore’s control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Procore does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). Since the amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is highly variable due to factors outside our control, and unrelated to Procore’s core operations, operating results, revenue-generating activities, business strategy, industry, or regulatory environment, management does not consider employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions in the evaluation of the business or in making operating plans. Accordingly, Procore believes this adjustment in arriving at our non-GAAP measures provides investors with a better understanding of the performance of its core business in a manner that is consistent with management’s view of the business. Acquisition-related expenses include external and incremental transaction costs, such as legal and due diligence costs and retention or other compensation payments. These expenses are unpredictable and generally would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented as part of our continuing operations. In addition, the size and complexity of an acquisition, which often drives the magnitude of acquisition-related expenses, may not be indicative of such future costs. Procore believes that excluding acquisition-related expenses facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry. Overall, Procore believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Procore's own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to information provided by other companies in Procore's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Procore's reported financial results. Unlike stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll tax related to employee stock transactions is a cash expense that we will continue to incur in the future. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Procore's business.

Free Cash Flow: Procore defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. Procore believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after our operating activities and capital expenditures. Procore uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to assess its liquidity and evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Once Procore’s business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet, invest in future growth, and execute our stock repurchase program.

Other Metrics

Customer Count: The aforementioned customer count excludes customers acquired from business combinations that do not have standard Procore annual contracts.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate and Annual Recurring Revenue: For information on how we calculate gross revenue retention rate and annual recurring revenue, refer to our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore’s unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI & data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit www.procore.com.

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Revenue

$

349,107

 

$

302,048

 

$

1,322,509

 

$

1,151,708

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3)

 

69,412

 

 

56,834

 

 

270,832

 

 

205,612

 

Gross profit

 

279,695

 

 

245,214

 

 

1,051,677

 

 

946,096

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)

 

155,809

 

 

161,733

 

 

580,680

 

 

552,019

 

Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)

 

97,813

 

 

89,289

 

 

362,373

 

 

312,987

 

General and administrative(1)(3)(4)

 

68,874

 

 

60,436

 

 

232,967

 

 

217,513

 

Total operating expenses

 

322,496

 

 

311,458

 

 

1,176,020

 

 

1,082,519

 

Loss from operations

 

(42,801

)

 

(66,244

)

 

(124,343

)

 

(136,423

)

Interest income

 

5,103

 

 

5,980

 

 

20,941

 

 

23,694

 

Interest expense

 

(294

)

 

(460

)

 

(1,153

)

 

(1,899

)

Accretion income, net

 

1,723

 

 

2,918

 

 

8,265

 

 

13,583

 

Other income (expense), net

 

105

 

 

(3,110

)

 

2,309

 

 

(3,136

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(36,164

)

 

(60,916

)

 

(93,981

)

 

(104,181

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1,440

 

 

1,375

 

 

6,802

 

 

1,775

 

Net loss

$

(37,604

)

$

(62,291

)

$

(100,783

)

$

(105,956

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.42

)

$

(0.67

)

$

(0.72

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

151,043,395

 

 

149,202,684

 

 

150,247,067

 

 

147,444,772

 

 

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

6,198

$

4,422

$

23,489

$

15,478

Sales and marketing

 

25,077

 

15,333

 

74,274

 

58,058

Research and development

 

28,976

 

18,277

 

89,606

 

67,961

General and administrative

 

21,371

 

13,734

 

62,962

 

53,336

Total stock-based compensation expense*

$

81,622

$

51,766

$

250,331

$

194,833

*Includes amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024; and $11.9 million and $8.0 million, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, which was initially capitalized as capitalized software and cloud-computing arrangement implementation costs, and was primarily amortized in cost of revenue.

(2)

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

6,544

$

6,698

$

29,820

$

25,437

Sales and marketing

 

1,729

 

3,224

 

11,727

 

12,700

Research and development

 

652

 

650

 

2,603

 

2,657

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

8,925

$

10,572

$

44,150

$

40,794

 

(3)

Includes employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(in thousands)

Cost of revenue

$

162

$

126

$

804

$

612

Sales and marketing

 

660

 

360

 

3,099

 

3,227

Research and development

 

532

 

446

 

3,990

 

3,535

General and administrative

 

360

 

266

 

1,999

 

2,086

Total employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions

$

1,714

$

1,198

$

9,892

$

9,460

 

(4)

Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

2024

2025

2024

 

(in thousands)

Sales and marketing

$

144

$

$

1,077

$

1,448

Research and development

 

695

 

32

 

3,134

 

32

General and administrative

 

1,587

 

194

 

2,366

 

808

Total acquisition-related expenses

$

2,426

$

226

$

6,577

$

2,288

 

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2025

2024

 

(in thousands)

Assets

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

480,684

 

$

437,722

 

Marketable securities, current

 

287,802

 

 

337,673

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

287,805

 

 

246,472

 

Contract cost asset, current

 

55,384

 

 

33,922

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

55,157

 

 

44,090

 

Total current assets

 

1,166,832

 

 

1,099,879

 

Marketable securities, non-current

 

42,529

 

 

46,042

 

Capitalized software development costs, net

 

142,228

 

 

112,321

 

Property and equipment, net

 

48,624

 

 

43,592

 

Right of use assets - finance leases

 

19,619

 

 

31,727

 

Right of use assets - operating leases

 

36,024

 

 

28,790

 

Contract cost asset, non-current

 

79,004

 

 

47,505

 

Intangible assets, net

 

105,364

 

 

120,946

 

Goodwill

 

574,083

 

 

549,651

 

Other assets

 

24,758

 

 

20,918

 

Total assets

$

2,239,065

 

$

2,101,371

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable

$

25,168

 

$

33,146

 

Accrued expenses

 

130,280

 

 

88,740

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

687,062

 

 

584,719

 

Other current liabilities

 

42,047

 

 

21,427

 

Total current liabilities

 

884,557

 

 

728,032

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

6,041

 

 

5,815

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

26,557

 

 

41,352

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

45,855

 

 

32,697

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

13,793

 

 

5,122

 

Total liabilities

 

976,803

 

 

813,018

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

Common stock

 

15

 

 

15

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,609,093

 

 

2,535,868

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,270

)

 

(2,737

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,345,576

)

 

(1,244,793

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,262,262

 

 

1,288,353

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,239,065

 

$

2,101,371

 

 

 

December 31,

Change

 

2025

2024

Dollar

Percent

 

(dollars in thousands)

Remaining performance obligations

 

 

 

 

Current

$

1,009,293

$

829,666

$

179,627

22 %

Non-current

 

581,570

 

456,801

 

124,769

27 %

Total remaining performance obligations

$

1,590,863

$

1,286,467

$

304,396

24 %

 

Procore Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

(in thousands)
Operating activities
Net loss

$

(37,604

)

$

(62,291

)

$

(100,783

)

$

(105,956

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
Stock-based compensation

 

78,402

 

 

49,348

 

 

238,425

 

 

186,880

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

27,288

 

 

24,626

 

 

110,576

 

 

89,753

 

Accretion of discounts on marketable debt securities, net

 

(1,719

)

 

(2,699

)

 

(7,882

)

 

(12,830

)

Abandonment of long-lived assets

 

672

 

 

610

 

 

3,540

 

 

1,428

 

Noncash operating lease expense

 

1,528

 

 

3,196

 

 

5,839

 

 

11,102

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss, net

 

(340

)

 

2,009

 

 

(1,862

)

 

2,304

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(9,011

)

 

(885

)

 

(6,820

)

 

(881

)

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

 

570

 

 

(57

)

 

(514

)

 

591

 

(Increase) decrease in fair value of strategic investments

 

(361

)

 

3

 

 

(124

)

 

(454

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations
Accounts receivable

 

(82,428

)

 

(73,797

)

 

(39,817

)

 

(39,501

)

Deferred contract cost assets

 

(20,198

)

 

(5,776

)

 

(51,965

)

 

(8,993

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

10,801

 

 

8,803

 

 

(5,698

)

 

(3,318

)

Accounts payable

 

(3,982

)

 

8,700

 

 

(8,173

)

 

19,729

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

32,812

 

 

(7,026

)

 

62,980

 

 

(15,501

)

Deferred revenue

 

115,412

 

 

85,359

 

 

100,099

 

 

79,091

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,700

 

 

(1,067

)

 

1,049

 

 

(7,272

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

113,542

 

 

29,056

 

 

298,870

 

 

196,172

 

Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,700

)

 

(11,633

)

 

(18,100

)

 

(19,143

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

(17,763

)

 

(17,076

)

 

(65,663

)

 

(49,529

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(510

)

 

(450

)

 

(2,151

)

 

(2,367

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(73,652

)

 

(80,856

)

 

(351,465

)

 

(491,475

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

122,206

 

 

68,819

 

 

409,230

 

 

440,537

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,698

 

 

-

 

Customer repayments of materials financing

 

-

 

 

34

 

 

-

 

 

1,605

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(41,515

)

 

(25,945

)

Asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(3,533

)

 

(3,792

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

24,581

 

$

(41,162

)

$

(70,499

)

$

(150,109

)


