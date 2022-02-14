ProArch Receives $25 Million Growth Investment from MSouth Capital

Deal to Fuel Offerings, Expand Capabilities in Digital Transformation, Modernization and Managed Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ProArch, a digital transformation, modernization and managed services business, announced today that it has received a $25 million growth investment from MSouth Capital, an Atlanta-based private investment firm that provides flexible, non-control financing solutions.

The debt and equity investment will enable ProArch to continue executing an aggressive growth strategy by fueling the development of innovative offerings and expanding delivery capabilities to provide clients with exceptional solutions and customer experiences. ProArch will also look to expand inorganically through the acquisitions of other companies aligned with its philosophy and strategy.

“ProArch has advanced significantly in recent years, and we see incredible opportunity ahead to deliver game-changing value to our clients and employees,” said ProArch’s CEO Santosh Kaveti. “MSouth Capital’s investment and partnership will help accelerate the execution of our ambitious goals to break new ground on how digital managed and modernization services with exceptional customer experience are delivered.”

“ProArch is a clear leader in the increasingly integral field of cloud cybersecurity, data and AI, mission learning and other managed services,” said Frank Izzo, CEO of MSouth Capital. “We are thrilled to collaborate and stand alongside ProArch to help create additional growth.”

“We built ProArch to serve a critical market need, and it’s very gratifying to have reached this milestone as evidence that we’re accomplishing what we set out to do,” Kaveti added. “We are excited to partner with the team at MSouth Capital as we enter this next phase of our company’s trajectory.”

About MSouth Capital:

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, MSouth Capital provides customized debt and minority equity financing solutions to lower middle market companies based primarily in the South. Delivering resources typically only available to larger firms, we support management teams pursuing acquisitions, recapitalizations, generational transfers and other corporate initiatives. MSouth Capital is a portfolio company of MSouth Equity Partners IV, L.P., an investment partnership managed by MSouth Equity Partners, LLC. For more information, visit www.MSouthCapital.com.

About ProArch:

ProArch is a global technology services firm with a strategic focus on delivering transformative value. The company leverages an expert delivery team to accelerate its clients’ IT and cloud modernization, protect against cyber threats, harness the power of data, and create innovative digital products that drive growth and improve customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ProArch.com.

Contacts

