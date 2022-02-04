PRO Unlimited Teams up with Rising PGA TOUR Pro Denny McCarthy

PGA TOUR professional to represent the PRO Unlimited brand at all domestic and international events

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, is pleased to announce it has signed an endorsement agreement with touted rising PGA TOUR professional Denny McCarthy. McCarthy will represent PRO in a variety of ways, including on social media, branded apparel, through virtual events, and in-person at golf tournaments and events.





“Throughout my career, I have been proud to team up with those organizations that share my drive and belief in strong values of integrity and an unmatched dedication to greatness,” said Denny McCarthy. “I am honored and excited to partner with one of the leading modern workforce management providers in the world. Their proven track record of success in delivering innovative solutions to clients and adapting to the evolution of the industry for the past 30+ years is inspiring. I am looking forward to not only driving success on the course, but also off the course with PRO, its team, clients and the community for years to come.”

Off to a hot start this season, Denny McCarthy has already earned four top-25 finishes. During the 2020-21 season, Denny captured three top-10 finishes including a T-3 at the Honda Classic. This comes off the heels of a stellar 2018-19 season where he recorded eight top-25 finishes including a T-9 at the Valspar Championship and a T-7 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Denny’s rookie season (2017-2018) was highlighted by four top-25 finishes including a win at the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship. As an amateur, Denny was a two-time All-American at UVA and also won a regional qualifying event to earn a spot in the 2015 U.S. Open where he finished T-42 and posted the second lowest score by an amateur in the field.

“We are excited to establish a strong partnership with such a rising and talented PGA TOUR professional like Denny,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO at PRO Unlimited. “He is a tremendously skilled golfer and carries himself with such professionalism on and off the course. It’s an honor to have him represent the PRO brand as we share the same core values and an unwavering commitment to winning. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship.”

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world’s most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO’s Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. With global headquarters in San Francisco, California, and international headquarters in London, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com.

