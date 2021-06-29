Pro-Tech Staffing Services, Inc. Congratulates Founder and Director of Operations for Advancing as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest Finalist

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DirectHire–Pro-Tech Staffing Services is proud to announce that its founder and Director of Operations, Mr. Mike T. Tieu, is an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Southwest finalist.





Tieu is a self-made entrepreneur, credited with building a niche staffing agency, an electronics design and manufacturing firm, a real estate firm, a personal investment group and a dry cleaner. His portfolio of entrepreneurial achievements boasts his business intelligence and daring nature – from staffing to investing in start-up companies – due to the fact that almost all his endeavors integrate with one another – creating a mutualistic manufacturing ecosystem.

The finalist first started his ecosystem with Pro-Tech Staffing in 1996. He founded the agency after recognizing a pattern of local staffing firms not being able to serve the main electronics manufacturing worker pool demographic. After ten years of success in the staffing industry, Tieu wanted to expand his range of work and create his own product. Leveraging on his recruited workforce and the properties he owned from his real estate investment company, he founded his own electronics manufacturing firm, National Circuit Assembly (NCA). Being Tieu’s two main entrepreneurial endeavors, Pro-Tech and NCA work together harmoniously to serve the DFW metroplex and the rest of the nation across a multitude of industries.

“It’s an honor to join the ranks of so many esteemed award winners in the Entrepreneur Of The Year program,” says Tieu. “I wouldn’t be here without the support from my family and excellent leadership teams, the ability to pursue my personal American Dream here in the U.S. and the passion of getting knocked down and standing right back up, stronger than before. I’d like to extend extreme appreciation to the selection team at EY for choosing my story.”

Tieu’s contacts have labeled him as a serial entrepreneur, a visionary chief and a philanthropic leader. He is always seeking out ways to provide opportunities for his community and better the workplace for his workforce. Pro-Tech Staffing Services, Inc. would not exist without its incredible company principal.

Pro-Tech Staffing is honored to have Mike recognized among so many other unstoppable business leaders in the Southwest. The 2021 Southwest award winners will be announced at a virtual gala on August 4, 2021, and both Pro-Tech and NCA will be eagerly waiting to hear how our fearless leader places.

