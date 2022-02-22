Pro-Freedom Revere Payments Proudly Becomes the Official Payments Processor of CPAC

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPAC–Today, Revere Payments announced that it is proud to become the official payments processor of CPAC and the American Conservative Union. Revere is a brand wholly owned and operated by commerce and payments platform Metrics Global.

“At Revere Payments, we believe in the freedom to do business, not cancel culture,” said Metrics Global founder and CEO Wendy Kinney. “Everyday we partner with clients to eliminate their risk of being deplatformed or restricted by financial institutions taking political stances. Law abiding business owners should never have to wonder whether they will be discriminated against and shut down because of their political beliefs,” she continued. “We provide white glove service to process transactions with state of the art technology to protect sensitive data and prevent fraud—whether you are conservative, liberal, neither, and everything in between.”

“We are calling CPAC 2022 ‘Awake Not Woke,’ and there is no more appropriate partner for payments processing than Revere Payments,” said Matt Schlapp, Chairman of the American Conservative Union. “CPAC is standing up for conservative activists and their right to assemble, celebrate America, and raise much-needed funds for candidates and causes they support. Revere Payments is a key partner in our efforts, and ensures that we will be fully operational, even when the woke mob comes after us.”

Revere Payments provides its clients with online payment solutions, in-store point-of-sale solutions, and event-based solutions. They are partnering with clients across the United States to mitigate political risk. They process credit, debit, and bank-to-bank transactions securely. Revere Payments’ parent company is Metrics Global, a long-established commerce and payments platform.

For more information about Revere Payments, visit: www.ReverePayments.com.

Contacts

Brian@ReverePayments.com