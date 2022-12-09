Private Division and Piccolo Studio Announce After Us

From the developers of the award-winning Arise: A Simple Story, explore a surrealistic, post-human world to give life on Earth a second chance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Private Division and Piccolo Studio announced After Us during The Game Awards. This riveting exploration adventure game will launch in Spring 2023 for PC on Steam, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Play as Gaia, the Spirit of Life, to bring hope to a broken planet in a surrealistic, post-human journey. Traverse stunning environments to save the souls of extinct animals and harness Gaia’s powers to fight the dangers that plague an inhospitable Earth.





After Us features Piccolo Studio’s signature style of delivering impactful storytelling and combines it with compelling exploration and adventure. Gaia must jump, glide, dash, wallride, and swim to evade deadly obstacles and enemies. As the embodiment of life, she has the power to help restore and reconstitute the planet. By emitting bursts of light, Gaia sparks new plant growth revealing new paths for traversal.

“After Us is a game about legacy and hope,” said Alexis Corominas, Game Director at Piccolo Studio. “We set out to craft a powerful game experience that blends poignant narrative with creative game design and unique mechanics. We look forward to seeing everyone’s reactions to the game when it releases next Spring.”

After Us prominently displays a fantastic world wrought by the destructive actions of an unbridled society, experienced by the player across ten different biomes. Players learn the final fates of various majestic creatures, such as the last whale harpooned, the final eagle caged, or the last deer hunted down, before resurrecting their spirits to return life to the world. Each new environment presents new challenges for Gaia and tells the stories of these animal’s final moments before their climactic moment of rebirth.

“A core pillar of Private Division is empowering studios to achieve their creative vision, and it’s exciting to see Piccolo Studio build upon their previous success with Arise, in this new and ambitious game,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “After Us beautifully blends an artistic, abstract world, thrilling gameplay, and a powerful, universal narrative into an unforgettable experience that we are proud to publish from Private Division.”

After Us is planned to release for PC on Steam, and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2023 during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2024 for $29.99 MSRP. After Us is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information on After Us, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, follow on Instagram, and visit www.afterusgame.com.

About Piccolo Studio

Piccolo Studio is a developer from Barcelona, Spain, crafting creative and emotional games. Piccolo Studio’s identity relies in the use of unique, original game design, art direction and sound to deliver memorable interactive experiences. Piccolo Studio released Arise: A Simple Story on 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, and a Nintendo Switch version was launched in April 2022. After Us is the second game of the studio.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, After Us from Piccolo Studio, and more. Private Division has future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, Wētā Workshop, and other esteemed independent developers. The Label publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

