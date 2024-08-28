Pristine Surgical Selects AcuityMD MedTech Commercial Intelligence Platform to Launch First-in-Class Product and Expand into New Markets

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AcuityMD today announced that its commercial intelligence platform for medical technology (MedTech) companies has been selected by Pristine Surgical, a medical device company with a mission to simplify endoscopy. Pristine Surgical is leveraging the platform to more efficiently and effectively roll out the world’s first single-use arthroscope: Summit™. AcuityMD’s intuitive platform is built for the unique MedTech commercial process and combines streamlined workflows with robust data, enabling sales teams to build comprehensive strategies focused on their best opportunities.





Following a limited market release of Summit, Pristine Surgical partnered with AcuityMD for a full-scale launch of the product to ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Surgeons at ASCs found the product highly appealing as it effectively addressed several key challenges, such as reducing the risk of repairs and failures that could disrupt surgical schedules, while also enhancing overall efficiency. With an exclusive focus on ASCs, Pristine Surgical needed rich insights into the ASC market to develop a successful go-to-market strategy. AcuityMD’s data-driven platform identified which surgeons had the most arthroscopic volume at ASCs and key opinion leaders to help introduce Summit to the wider market – quickly and reliably surfacing priority opportunities for Pristine Surgical’s salesforce.

“AcuityMD has been invaluable in helping us discover which surgeons are performing procedures, where they are being done, and identifying high-volume regions where we need to selectively hire more reps,” said Dave Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Pristine Surgical. “The platform’s intuitive interface makes it easy to find granular data to support tactical outreach, as well as get a bird’s eye view to help make long-term strategic decisions for market expansion. What normally requires hours or months of research now takes us minutes with a few clicks.”

Powering Market Entrance and Expansion

Pristine Surgical’s single-use endoscope eliminates the need to buy expensive equipment and reduces hidden costs associated with maintenance contracts and sterilization. More importantly, reused endoscopes can be fragile and easily damaged, negatively affecting visualization, disrupting workflow, and presenting unnecessary safety risks to patients in the operating suite.

In addition to cost savings and safety benefits, Pristine Surgical’s technologically advanced endoscopes sync patient and procedure information via Pristine Connect, cloud-based software that drives operational efficiency and accuracy, and enhances communication through automated inventory management and seamless image and video management.

AcuityMD’s platform is now an integral part of Pristine Surgical’s sales and marketing efforts across their entire portfolio as they plan market expansion into the laparoscopy and flexible endoscopy markets in 2025. They are relying on AcuityMD’s platform to quickly familiarize themselves with the needs and challenges of these new markets to develop a smart commercialization strategy.

“I’m confident that we will have similar success as we enter new markets thanks to AcuityMD. They aggregate an unbelievable amount of data from various, reliable sources to inform us across disciplines,” added Carey. “AcuityMD’s unique value is critical for leaner companies that can’t afford missteps or extra resources to train specialized marketing teams for each new market segment. We’re all about getting actionable data that enables us to quickly make good decisions, and AcuityMD has exceeded our expectations as an excellent source of truth. AcuityMD’s platform is the ‘Apple’ vs. the ‘IBM’ of commercial intelligence platforms.”

Michael Monovoukas, CEO and Co-Founder of AcuityMD said, “Pristine Surgical is bringing an important medical innovation to the market and we are proud to help get their tech-enabled, single-use arthroscopes into as many surgeons’ hands as possible. Working with six of the top 10 MedTech organizations and over 200 mid-size to startup companies, we remain fiercely committed to accelerate the adoption of these powerful innovations widely for the benefit of all.”

Learn more at the 2024 Orthopaedic Summit (OSET) in Las Vegas at The Fontainebleau’s Innovation Theatre on September 14th at 2:45pm when AcuityMD’s Michael Monovoukas and Pristine Surgical’s Dave Carey will discuss novel ways to increase device adoption with surgeons. Register to attend. And, for an in-depth look at how Pristine Surgical is benefitting from AcuityMD’s technology to grow market share, click here.

About AcuityMD

AcuityMD is a leading technology partner to the commercial medical technology (MedTech) industry. Thousands of sales and marketing professionals use AcuityMD’s intelligence platform to identify target markets, surface top opportunities, and grow their business. With customers ranging from pre-commercial to enterprise, AcuityMD is committed to delivering detailed, multifaceted insights in daily workflows to accelerate the adoption of medical technology. Its platform is currently used by six of the top 10 MedTech companies and has resulted in more than 25% sales growth for top active sales reps and over $10 billion in opportunity pipeline.

