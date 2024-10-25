Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

Home Business Wire Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release Date...
ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the payments and banking fintech that streamlines collecting, storing, lending and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Thursday, November 7, 2024

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gtz5go8 and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until November 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 2890176. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a platform provider for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services, operating at scale with over 1 million active customers across its SMB, B2B and Enterprise channels processing $125 billion in annual transaction volume and providing administration for over $1 billion in deposits. Priority’s purpose-built technology enables clients to collect, store, lend and send money and provides customers the acceptance and AP payment applications and Passport financial tools that best optimize their cash flow and maximize working capital. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

Contacts

Priority Investor Inquiries:

Chris Kettmann

chris.kettmann@dgagroup.com
(773) 497-7575

