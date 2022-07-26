Home Business Wire Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date...
Business Wire

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before financial markets open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgpa38jm and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 4629057. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Contacts

Priority Investor Inquiries:

Chris Kettmann

ckettmann@lincolnchurchilladvisors.com
(773) 497-7575

Articoli correlati

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every...
Continua a leggere

MedAvail to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report...
Continua a leggere

REPAY to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Echosens collabora con la World Hepatitis Alliance per la Giornata mondiale dell’epatite del...

Business Wire