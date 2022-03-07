Home Business Wire Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results...
Business Wire

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Conference Call

Thursday, March 17, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: US/Canada: (877) 501-3161 or International: (786) 815-8443

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fjwjueo3 and will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until March 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 5278395. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PRTH.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Contacts

Priority Investor Inquiries:

Chris Kettmann

ckettmann@lincolnchurchilladvisors.com
(773) 497-7575

Articoli correlati

Rockwell Automation Suspends Business in Russia

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced today that the company is suspending operations and sales in Russia and...
Continua a leggere

New Avetta One™ Platform Provides Pegasus Customers with a Unified View of Supply Chain Risk for Companies & Suppliers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global reach of Pegasus continues to expand with Avetta One, offering a single-source solution for managing health & safety,...
Continua a leggere

Salesforce President & CFO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Business Wire Business Wire -
Event to be webcast live on Salesforce’s investor relations website SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Rockwell Automation Suspends Business in Russia

Business Wire