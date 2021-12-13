Priority Health Lowering Costs for Virtual-First Health Plans in 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Priority Health was one of the first health plans in the country to launch virtual-first health plans in the Individual coverage market. The Telehealth PCP – Virtual First health plans are designed for consumers who are seeking health coverage and are comfortable with online interactions with doctors. For coverage beginning in 2022, the insurer has enhanced its existing virtual-first products and made them even more affordable. Under the new design, virtual visits are available for a low $10 copay before deductible. This is a $20 reduction from previous plan designs.

“These unique plans met a growing consumer need following the onset of the pandemic, and we’ve seen incredible traction within the first year of launching the products,” said Carrie Kincaid, vice president of Individual markets at Priority Health. “Our team is always focused on affordability, so we are excited to be able to make these plans more affordable in 2022.”

Members who choose one of the Telehealth PCP – Virtual First health plans will have a doctor assigned as their primary care physician (PCP) through Priority Health’s partner, Doctor on Demand (DOD), and care must start and take place virtually. The member will need a referral from their assigned DOD provider to seek care in a traditional office setting with a specialist, as needed. Emergency care does not have this same restriction.

The Telehealth PCP health plan options, while virtual-first, still provide members with the same level of comprehensive coverage as a traditional plan. Members who choose one of these plans will have full coverage for preventive care and will also have access to added benefits like reduced copays on prescription drugs, diabetes and chronic condition management, global emergency assistance through Assist America, and discounted prices for gym memberships.

“These plans give members access to a primary care doctor, urgent care, behavioral health, preventive health and chronic care providers through Doctor On Demand all with the convenience of being able to seek care from the comfort and safety of home,” Kincaid noted. “We are proud to have been a leader in the virtual-first space and we will continue to listen to consumers so we can create products that meet unique needs and fit different lifestyles.”

The virtual-first plans are available to individuals and families who live in the MyPriority service area. Offered exclusively on Priority Health’s broad network, individuals can choose an affordable Bronze or Silver metal level plan. For more information on Priority Health or MyPriority plan options, visit mypriority.com or call an enrollment specialist at 833.412.1208.

