Home Business Wire Primergy Announces $225 Million in Corporate and Project Financing for its Valley...
Business Wire

Primergy Announces $225 Million in Corporate and Project Financing for its Valley of Fire Portfolio

di Business Wire

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primergy Solar, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage, announced the closing of $225 million in project financing for its Valley of Fire (VoF) portfolio. The financing includes a $125 million tax credit sale for the Gemini Solar + Storage project and a $100 million revolving credit facility from Rabobank for the continued development of the other VoF projects.


The VoF portfolio includes the Gemini Solar + Storage project, commissioned in early 2024, and five additional projects in Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona totaling over 2.65 GW of solar and up to 1.5 GW of battery storage capacity. The projects range from early-to-late-stage development targeting operational dates through 2030, including the contracted Purple Sage Energy Center, a 400 MWac PV + 1.6 GWh battery storage project in Nevada.

“Valley of Fire is a critical component of our growing portfolio of operational and development-stage projects across the country,” said Tim Larrison, CFO of Primergy. “Adding tax credit sales to our financing toolbox along with increasing our access to additional credit capacity from leading financial institutions, like Rabobank, will help us to continue delivering clean energy at scale, and in the proven Primergy way of responsible, stakeholder-oriented development.”

Primergy was advised by Orrick and Paragon Energy Capital for the Gemini tax credit transfer sale. For the VoF credit facility, Primergy was advised by Stoel Rives LLP.

For more information on Primergy, please visit www.primergysolar.com.

About Primergy Solar

Primergy Solar (https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner, and operator specializing in utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across the United States. The company manages a significant portfolio of operational and development-stage projects across major energy markets, including ERCOT, MISO, PJM, CAISO, WECC, and SERC. With a diverse and talented team bringing decades of expertise in renewable energy project development, financing, construction, and operations, Primergy Solar leads the industry in delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions. Primergy Solar is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and is the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ solar and solar plus energy storage activities in North America.

Contacts

Marjorie Bonga

marjorie@teamsilverline.com

Articoli correlati

IDC: Worldwide Tablet Shipments Increase by 20.4% in Q3 2024, Reaching 39.6 Million Units

Business Wire Business Wire -
Preliminary IDC Data Reveals Strong Recovery and Growing Optimism in the Tablet Market NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMAZON--Worldwide tablet shipments grew 20.4%...
Continua a leggere

InnoCaption Announces Acquisition of CaptionMate Call Captioning Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Technology will Expand InnoCaption’s Footprint and Multilingual Capabilities IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HearingLoss--InnoCaption, a leading mobile call captioning technology provider for the...
Continua a leggere

TEKsystems Global Services Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Growth with AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
Expanded collaboration will help enterprises implement generative AI, applied AI and cloud solutions to accelerate business transformation across industries HANOVER,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php