Primergy Announces $225 Million in Corporate and Project Financing for its Valley of Fire Portfolio

Primergy Solar, LLC ('Primergy'), a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage, announced the closing of $225 million in project financing for its Valley of Fire (VoF) portfolio. The financing includes a $125 million tax credit sale for the Gemini Solar + Storage project and a $100 million revolving credit facility from Rabobank for the continued development of the other VoF projects.





The VoF portfolio includes the Gemini Solar + Storage project, commissioned in early 2024, and five additional projects in Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona totaling over 2.65 GW of solar and up to 1.5 GW of battery storage capacity. The projects range from early-to-late-stage development targeting operational dates through 2030, including the contracted Purple Sage Energy Center, a 400 MWac PV + 1.6 GWh battery storage project in Nevada.

“Valley of Fire is a critical component of our growing portfolio of operational and development-stage projects across the country,” said Tim Larrison, CFO of Primergy. “Adding tax credit sales to our financing toolbox along with increasing our access to additional credit capacity from leading financial institutions, like Rabobank, will help us to continue delivering clean energy at scale, and in the proven Primergy way of responsible, stakeholder-oriented development.”

Primergy was advised by Orrick and Paragon Energy Capital for the Gemini tax credit transfer sale. For the VoF credit facility, Primergy was advised by Stoel Rives LLP.

About Primergy Solar

Primergy Solar (https://www.primergysolar.com) is a developer, owner, and operator specializing in utility-scale solar PV and battery storage projects across the United States. The company manages a significant portfolio of operational and development-stage projects across major energy markets, including ERCOT, MISO, PJM, CAISO, WECC, and SERC. With a diverse and talented team bringing decades of expertise in renewable energy project development, financing, construction, and operations, Primergy Solar leads the industry in delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions. Primergy Solar is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and is the primary investment platform for Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners’ solar and solar plus energy storage activities in North America.

