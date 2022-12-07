 Prime Health Services Announces Acquisition of InterGroup Services Provider Network

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MedicalCostContainment–Prime Health Services, Inc., a national cost management solutions company, is announcing that it is acquiring the InterGroup provider network. InterGroup Services is the most comprehensive auto, workers’ compensation, and group health PPO network that currently serves Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia. For over 30 years, InterGroup Services has been serving healthcare providers, patients, and its clients with unparalleled support.

This purchase will allow Prime Health Services to strengthen its provider network in the Mid-Atlantic region, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia.

“We are excited to bring this additional network offering to our clients. With the added coverage in PA, DE, NJ and WV, this will allow us to further extend our coverage and provide that exceptional level of service Prime clients have grown to accept,” said Brian Sharp, President / CEO of Prime Health Services.

ABOUT PRIME HEALTH SERVICES

Prime Health Services, Inc. is a strategic health care technology partner supporting clients with tailored services for minimizing the rising cost of health care. Since 2001, our medical cost containment services help clients in auto liability, group health, indigent care, personal injury, and workers’ compensation. Our tech-focused nature allows insurance carriers, third-party administrators, self-insureds, employers, and government entities to take advantage of our flexibility while not compromising on bill processing speed, data integrity, or access to care. When it comes to customization, we are second to none.

You can learn more about Prime Health Services by visiting our website www.primehealthservices.com and following us on LinkedIn (@PrimeHealth) and Twitter (@PrimePPO). Reach us at 866-348-3887.

