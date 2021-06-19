Prime Day Xbox Series X & S & Xbox One X & S Deals 2021: Early Xbox Console, Games & Controller Savings Published by Deal Tomato

Check out the latest early Xbox console deals for Amazon Prime Day, including the latest deals on Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Xbox Series S & X and Xbox One S & X deals for Prime Day, together with all the best game, controller & Xbox console savings. Shop the latest deals listed below.

Best Xbox Series X & S deals:

Best Xbox One deals:

More gaming deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for thousands more live and upcoming savings. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are Microsoft’s latest Xbox consoles, replacing the previous generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S. The Xbox Series X is the flagship console, capable of running games at 4K at a high refresh rate while the Xbox Series S is capped at a maximum 1440p resolution. These two consoles offer the best way to enjoy Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)