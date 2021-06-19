Prime Day WiFi Router & Mesh WiFi Deals (2021): Top Early Google Nest Wifi System, NETGEAR & Amazon eero Mesh WiFi System Savings Collated by Consumer Articles

Early Prime Day mesh WiFi & Google WiFi router deals for 2021, featuring NETGEAR Orbi & Nighthawk router, Google Wifi system & Amazon eero Mesh WiFi System savings
Best WiFi system deals:
- Save up to 45% on top mesh WiFi systems at Amazon – check the latest deals on whole-home mesh routers from Amazon eero, Google Nest, NETGEAR Orbi & Nighthawk, TP-Link, and more
- Save on Amazon eero mesh WiFi systems at Amazon – Wi-Fi 6 ready dual-band/tri-band mesh routers with built-in Zigbee smart home hubs, available in 1, 2, and 3 pack bundles
- Save up to 62% on Google Wifi mesh routers at Amazon – including deals on 1st gen Google Wifi systems and 2nd gen Google Nest Wifi AC2200 routers for up to 6,600 sq. ft. coverage
- Save up to 45% on NETGEAR WiFi systems at Amazon – check the live prices of NETGEAR Orbi and Nighthawk Wi-Fi systems
Best WiFi router deals:
- Save up to 49% on Wi-Fi routers at Amazon – check the latest savings on Wi-Fi routers from top brands like NETGEAR, ASUS, and TP-Link
- Save up to 55% on NETGEAR Wi-Fi routers at Amazon – check the latest deals on a wide range of NETGEAR Wi-Fi routers
- Save up to 28% on TP-Link Wi-Fi routers at Amazon – check the live prices of dual and tri-band TP-Link Wi-Fi routers
The Amazon eero mesh WiFi system and Google Nest Wifi system headline the top choices for mesh routers today. Both provide whole home coverage, reaching up to 6,000 square feet with three-pack bundles, while removing dropouts and buffering. NETGEAR’s Orbi and Nighthawk routers are also popular affordable contenders, especially its router and dual satellite packs. Though most of these mesh routers focus on wireless connectivity and performance, they also include enough wired Ethernet ports for a few peripherals such as printers and gaming consoles.
