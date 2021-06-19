Prime Day VR Deals 2021: Best Early Oculus, HTC VIVE, PlayStation VR & More VR Headset Savings Compiled by Retail Egg

Summary of all the top early VR headset deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on Oculus Quest & Rift S, HTC VIVE Pro & Cosmos, PSVR and more VR systems
Best VR deals:
- Save up to 25% on top-rated VR headsets at Amazon – featuring standalone and PC-enabled headsets from Oculus, HTC, Sony, and more
- Save up to $138 on PlayStation VR headsets, bundles, and games at Amazon – the PS VR features 3D Audio and a 5.7” OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120 fps graphics
- Save up to $99 on Oculus VR gaming headsets at Amazon – discover immersive virtual reality gaming with the Oculus Quest 2, Quest, and Rift S systems
- Save on the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR gaming headset at Amazon – featuring 50% more pixels than the original Quest, 3D cinematic sound, and 64GB and 256GB storage capacities
- Save on the Oculus Rift S at Amazon – access the extensive Oculus library of VR games with this PC-powered headset with improved optics and 3D positional audio
- Save on the Oculus Go at Amazon – enjoy games and movies on crystal clear optics on this wireless, standalone headset from Oculus
- Save up to $150 on HTC VIVE virtual reality systems at Amazon – check live prices on the HTC VIVE Pro, Cosmos & Cosmos Elite VR headsets and controllers
- Save up to 52% on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon – check the latest deals on Oculus Quest, Quest 2, and Rift VR headsets
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for more upcoming and active discounts. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Virtual reality is bigger than ever with a few but notable companies launching a range of VR headsets for all types of users. For starters, there’s Sony’s PlayStation VR (PSVR) that’s designed for immersive games on the PS4 and PS5, as well as the stand-alone Oculus Quest and the PC-connected Oculus Rift and Rift S. Speaking of tethered VR headsets, the HTC Vive Pro and Cosmos notably deliver riveting VR experiences with sharp and vibrant screens and various apps, games, and videos.
