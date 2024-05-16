Technology Industry Leader, Deepak Vedarthan, Joins VisualVault to Lead Growing Professional Services Organization.

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deepak Vedarthan, a seasoned technology leader with over 22 years of experience driving digital transformation initiatives for global enterprises, has joined VisualVault, as its Vice President to lead its growing Professional Services organization. With a diverse background in project management, consulting, and technology leadership, Mr. Vedarthan has established himself as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the field of business process management, digital process automation, enterprise content management and workflow automation.





Before joining VisualVault, Mr, Vedarthan spent almost two decades at Pegasystems Inc., where he led cross-functional teams in delivering innovative solutions to some of the world’s leading organizations. In addition to his extensive experience at Pegasystems Inc., Mr. Vedarthan has held senior leadership positions at other prominent technology firms and boutique Management Consulting companies. Across these experiences, he has worked with a wide range of industry leaders, including Apple, Canadian Pacific Rail, Cigna, Cisco, Facebook, Ford, Google, Kaiser Permanente, Navistar, Verizon, Sprint, and many others.

VisualVault CEO, Avner Schneur, states “Deepak’s strategic vision coupled with his hands-on approach has enabled him to lead cross-functional teams in the successful implementation of major projects across a range of industries.” Schneur goes on to add, “His background and skill set will help us accelerate the significant digital transformation initiatives that are in process with so many of our clients. We’re thrilled to welcome Deepak to our team.”

In his new role, Mr. Vedarthan is responsible for strategic planning, delivery, and optimization of service offerings. Calling upon his expertise in enterprise content management and workflow automation, he is dedicated to driving dramatic change management by helping organizations streamline operations and enhance productivity. Concurrently leveraging this background and VisualVault’s product strengths, clients will benefit from solutions that improve productivity, decrease costs and enhance revenue generation.

Mr. Vedarthan holds a bachelor’s degree in CS and MBA in Management & Strategic Leadership from California State University, Los Angeles. He is a lifelong learner who has achieved numerous executive certifications from Cornell, Harvard, and Stanford. He recently completed Stanford’s flagship Executive Leadership Program – LEAD, where he achieved the distinction of Distinguished Scholar.

About VisualVault:

VisualVault is a company and cloud-based enterprise content management platform that is low-code, highly-configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions efficiently. With the ability to structure unstructured data and put that data to work with workflow automation and a host of other valuable applications, VisualVault is well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead companies through valuable digital transformation processes.

VisualVault solutions automate inefficient manual processes and transform data and document-intensive processes to deliver dramatic increases in efficiency and valuable data-based insights via an advanced analytics suite.

Contacts

Mike Aaron



VisualVault



maaron@grmdocument.com