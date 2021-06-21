Home Business Wire Prime Day Sonos Speaker Deals (2021): Best Early Sonos One, Beam &...
Prime Day Sonos Speaker Deals (2021): Best Early Sonos One, Beam & More Speaker & Soundbar Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk

Early Amazon Prime Day Sonos deals for 2021, featuring Sonos soundbar & speaker discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest early Sonos speaker deals for Prime Day, together with Sonos One (Gen 1 & 2), One SL, Beam & more Sonos soundbar & speaker savings. Find the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Sonos deals:

Best speaker deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy even more active and upcoming discounts. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sonos is one of the industry leaders when it comes to wireless smart speakers and soundbars. Sonos speakers usually come with a modern aesthetic that will fit any modern home layout. The Sonos One is a powerful smart speaker that’s capable of room-filling sound despite its compact design. Due to its small footprint, it can be placed anywhere in the house to let you listen to music whenever you want. The Sonos Beam is a compact and smart soundbar from the brand. It comes with features such as 3.0 channels, wireless music streaming and more.

