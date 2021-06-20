Prime Day Smart TV Deals (2021): Early Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp, Vizio & More Sales Identified by Deal Tomato

Home Business Wire Prime Day Smart TV Deals (2021): Early Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp,...
Early smart TV deals for Prime Day, including the top 32, 50, 55 & 65 inch TV discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have tracked all the top early smart TV deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with deals on LG, Samsung, TCL, Sony, Vizio & Sharp. Shop the latest deals using the links below.

Best smart TV deals:

Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy thousands more live and upcoming deals on a huge range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

These days, smart TVs are a staple in every household. With features like voice control and on-demand streaming content, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Some of the most popular models include 32-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony. There are also 4K smart TVs from VIZIO, TCL, and Sharp that offer UHD resolution, streaming platforms, and apps built-in, along with multiple HDMI ports and support for casting to TV.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

