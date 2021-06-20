Prime Day Smart TV Deals (2021): Early Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Sharp, Vizio & More Sales Identified by Deal Tomato

Early smart TV deals for Prime Day, including the top 32, 50, 55 & 65 inch TV discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have tracked all the top early smart TV deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with deals on LG, Samsung, TCL, Sony, Vizio & Sharp. Shop the latest deals using the links below.
Best smart TV deals:
- Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon – find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
- Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon – see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
- Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon – get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
- Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon – check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon – TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
- Save on Sharp smart TVs & more popular TV brands at Amazon – click the link for ongoing deals on Sharp Aquos smart TVs and more TVs from other popular brands
- Save up to 33% on Vizio smart TVs at Amazon – check current prices for top-selling Vizio P-series, Vizio OLED, Vizio M8 series & more Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs
- Save up to 38% on 65-inch smart TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL & more at Amazon – find the best deals on 65-inch class 4K smart TVs & bundles with Dolby Atmos soundbars
- Save up to 28% on 55-inch class smart TVs at Amazon – check current prices & discounts on top-rated 55-inch FHD & 4K smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL & more
- Save up to 31% on 50-inch smart TVs at Amazon – see live prices on 50-inch Samsung QLED & Crystal smart TVs, LG NanoCell & OLED 4K smart TVs, and more
- Save up to 35% on 32-inch class smart TVs at Amazon – find the best discounts & deals on 720p, 1080p & 4K 32-inch smart TVs with Google Assistant, Chromecast, SmartCast & more features
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy thousands more live and upcoming deals on a huge range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
These days, smart TVs are a staple in every household. With features like voice control and on-demand streaming content, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Some of the most popular models include 32-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony. There are also 4K smart TVs from VIZIO, TCL, and Sharp that offer UHD resolution, streaming platforms, and apps built-in, along with multiple HDMI ports and support for casting to TV.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
