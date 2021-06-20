Home Business Wire Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2021: Top Early Security Camera, Smart Thermostat,...
Prime Day Smart Home Deals 2021: Top Early Security Camera, Smart Thermostat, Home Security & More Sales Rated by Spending Lab

Save on a wide range of smart home security camera & thermostat deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring Arlo, Blink, Wyze, Nest & ecobee sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day sales researchers are reviewing the top early smart home deals for Prime Day, together with discounts on smart thermostats & security cameras from popular brands like Blink, ecobee, Arlo, Nest & Wyze. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best security camera deals:

Best smart thermostat deals:

More smart home deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to see all of Amazon’s deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Living in a smart home is the trend nowadays. Smart devices not only make living more convenient but secure and energy-efficient, as well. A smart home security camera and thermostat can do these tasks. Home security systems can be easily installed as brands like Wyze, Blink, Ring, and Arlo have sets with all the security cameras and smart home components a home will need. Smart home thermostat devices, like those from Ecobee and Google Nest, help homeowners save money on electricity and turn off heating when not needed.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Business Wire -
Business Wire -
Business Wire -
