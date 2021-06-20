Prime Day Monitor Deals (2021): Top Early 4K & More Computer & Gaming Monitor Deals Revealed by Save Bubble

Early monitor deals for Prime Day, including the latest 4K computer monitor, gaming monitor, ultrawide & 144Hz monitor discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our review of the top early monitor deals for Prime Day, together with offers on 1080p, 1440p & 4K computer monitors, 144Hz gaming monitors, ultrawide monitors & more. Check out the full range of deals listed below.
Best monitor deals:
- Save up to 26% on computer monitors from HP, LG, Dell & more at Amazon – see live prices on 1080p, 1440p & 4K flat & curved monitors with HDR, adaptive sync & more features
- Save up to $110 on 4k monitors from ASUS, Dell, Samsung & more at Amazon– get the best deals on 4K UHD IPS & VA monitors with Freesync/adaptive sync, eye-care, PIP & more features
- Save up to 34% on top-rated ultrawide & super ultrawide monitors at Amazon– find current deals on 34-inch, 38-inch & 49-inch monitors from Samsung, Acer, Dell, LG & more
- Save up to 26% on LG monitors with IPS & Nano IPS panels at Amazon – see the hottest deals on FHD, QHD & UHD LG monitors with 144Hz & 165Hz refresh rates, HDR10 support & more
- Save up to 25% on ASUS monitors at Amazon – check the latest deals on ASUS ProArt, ZenScreen, TUF Gaming, ROG Strix & more ASUS gaming & productivity monitors
- Save on HP monitors at Amazon – find the best savings on ultra-thin flat & curved HP monitors with IPS displays, AMD Freesync & more features
- Save up to 26% on high refresh rate HP gaming monitors at Amazon – check current prices on 1080p & 1440p HP gaming monitors with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate & AMD Freesync Premium
- Save up to 40% on Dell monitors at Amazon – check live prices on a wide selection of Dell monitors for productivity, content creation, gaming & more
- Save up to 25% on Dell gaming monitors at Amazon – see the best deals on 1080p, 1440p & 4K Dell gaming monitors with up to 240Hz refresh rate, Freesync, G-Sync & more features
- Save up to 40% on Dell UltraSharp monitors at Amazon – get the best deals & discounts on curved & flat Dell UltraSharp 1080p, 1440p & 4K ultra-thin monitors with IPS screens & more features
- Save up to 26% on Dell ultrawide monitors at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on Dell 34-inch & 38-inch ultrawide curved monitors
Best gaming monitor deals:
- Save up to 28% on top-rated gaming monitors from ASUS, MSI, Dell Alienware & more at Amazon– see current deals on 25-inch, 27-inch, 32-inch & more Freesync & G-Sync gaming monitors
- Save up to $200 on Samsung gaming monitors up to 240Hz at Amazon – check out live prices on Samsung Odyssey G3, G5, G9 & more 1080p, 1440p & 4K Samsung gaming monitors
- Save up to 25% on Acer widescreen & ultrawide gaming monitors at Amazon– find the hottest deals on Acer Freesync Premium & G-Sync gaming monitors with refresh rates up to 240Hz
- Save on top-rated 144hz gaming monitors from Gigabyte, Dell, ASUS & more at Amazon– see current prices on 1080p & 1440p 144Hz gaming monitors with adaptive sync & more features
- Save up to $100 on best-selling 1440p QHD gaming monitors at Amazon – check on deals for HP Omen, Acer Predator & more monitors with 1440p high refresh rate IPS panels & more features
There are plenty of options available when it comes to computer monitors. For gamers, a gaming monitor with at least a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate is ideal since this combination provides the best image quality without being too hard to run. For professionals, an ultrawide or a 4K monitor is desirable since these high resolution monitors offer increased screen real estate for better workflow. With a high resolution screen, more windows and apps can be opened without the screen looking too cramped.
