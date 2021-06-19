Prime Day iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, SE & XR Deals (2021): Best Early Apple iPhone Sales Identified by Retail Egg

Check our guide to all the best early iPhone deals for Prime Day, featuring the best savings on unlocked iPhone 12, 11, XR and SE models

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a list of the top early iPhone (12, 12 Pro, SE, 11, XR) deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring savings on the latest unlocked and carrier-locked Apple iPhones. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best iPhone deals:

Best unlocked iPhone deals:

The iPhone 12 is a showcase of speed, power, and durability. It’s equipped with the A14 Bionic, the fastest chip to ever be put in a smartphone. It has an impressive OLED display as well which spans from one edge of the phone to the other. For protection, it has a ceramic shield with great drop performance. As for the iPhone 12 Pro, it has improved low-light photography and is 5G-capable. For more affordable unlocked iPhone options, you can consider the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

