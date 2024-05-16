SHL Telemedicine Announces Official Launch of SmartHeart® D2C Membership in the US Following Successful Soft Launch

A revolutionary at-home 12-lead ECG service with 24/7 cardiologist review and telehealth service now fully available in the US.





TEL AVIV, Israel & ZURICH, & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SHLT–SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) (“SHL” or the “Company“), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is thrilled to announce that it recently officially launched it’s SmartHeart® membership program in the US.

This announcement comes after the highly successful soft launch that was announced in November 2023, which exceeded the company’s expectations, demonstrating substantial demand and positive customer feedback.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine commented: “The official launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform cardiac care accessibility. The overwhelming success of our soft launch has not only validated the demand for accessible, at-home cardiac care but also underscored the effectiveness of our solutions in enhancing heart health management.”

This official launch is further bolstered by the recent, positive results from a clinical study conducted with Imperial College London, which demonstrated significant reductions in hospital readmissions and emergency department visits among post-ACS patients using the SmartHeart® system, underlining its effectiveness and transformative potential in remote cardiac care.

Jason Bottiglieri, General Manager of SHL Telemedicine USA added: “This launch marks a pivotal moment for healthcare accessibility in the U.S. The SmartHeart® membership brings medical expertise directly into our customers’ homes, enhancing their ability to manage heart health proactively. Our technology and service are not just about responding to symptoms but empowering users to take control of their cardiac health with unprecedented ease and confidence.”

The SmartHeart® membership is a private pay program designed to revolutionize home-based access to cardiac care. It includes the innovative, user-friendly SmartHeart® portable 12-lead ECG device, offering round-the-clock interpretation by board-certified cardiologists and on-demand telehealth visits. This initiative not only simplifies the process of conducting a full 12-lead ECG at home but also ensures convenient and dependable heart health management, meeting the evolving needs of today’s healthcare consumers.

SmartHeart® Membership Offers:

Portable 12-lead ECG Device: The SmartHeart® ECG, a cutting-edge and user-friendly device, enables high-quality 12-lead ECG performance anytime and anywhere.

24/7 Cardiologist Interpretation: Subscribers have access to expert analysis of their ECG by board-certified cardiologists, offering peace of mind and prompt response to cardiac symptoms.

On-demand Telehealth Visits: Subscribers can easily access medical professionals for consultations, enabling timely and informed health decisions.

For detailed information on subscription options and availability of the SmartHeart® Membership program in different states, as well as customer testimonials, please visit our website at www.getsmartheart.com.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch