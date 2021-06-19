Prime Day iPad Deals (2021): Best Early iPad Air, Pro & mini Savings Found by Spending Lab

Home Business Wire Prime Day iPad Deals (2021): Best Early iPad Air, Pro & mini...
Early Prime Day iPad Pro, mini & Air deals for 2021, including the latest 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch, 2020 iPad 10.2-inch and more sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day deals researchers are comparing all the top early Apple iPad tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, together with savings on iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets and accessories. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

The iPad Pro gives users the ultimate iPad experience. Equipped with Apple’s M1 chip, it boasts of unparalleled speed, efficiency, and performance. But even though it packs a lot of power, it manages to be sleek and lightweight. The iPad Pro is also designed with a liquid retina XDR display which delivers bright and sharp images.

As for the iPad Air, it has the A14 Bionic chip which is powerful enough to handle creative tasks such as creating music and editing photos and videos. But if you want something smaller than the iPad Pro and the iPad Air but still highly capable, there’s the iPad Mini.

