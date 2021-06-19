Prime Day Headphones Deals (2021): Early Bose, Beats & Jabra Noise Cancelling & Wireless Headphones Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe

Check out our summary of all the latest early headphones deals for Prime Day, including discounts on Beats by Dre, Jabra, Bose, AirPods & more wireless and noise-cancelling headphones
Best headphones deals:
- Save up to 50% on Bluetooth headphones at Amazon – check the latest deals on in-ear, over-ear, and on-ear wireless and noise-canceling headphones
- Save up to 40% on wireless headphones at Amazon – see live prices on wireless headphones from Sony, Beats, Tozo, and more
- Save up to 43% on Bose, Sony, Anker & more top-rated noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon – view the best deals on a wide range of wireless noise-cancelling headphones
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of headphones with microphones at Amazon – find the best deals on wireless headphones with microphones for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac, and more
- Save up to 43% on top-rated Beats by Dre headphones at Amazon – check the current deals on wireless, noise-cancelling, on-ear, and over-ear headphones from Beats
- Save up to 31% on best-selling Jabra headphones & wireless earbuds at Amazon – view the latest prices on Jabra wireless headphones, headphones with microphones, wired headsets, and more
- Save up to 31% on Bose headphones, wireless earbuds & more at Amazon – check live prices on the Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, noise-cancelling earphones, and sweatproof headphones
- Save up to $100 on Bose noise-cancelling headphones & wireless earbuds at Amazon – view the best deals on the Bose QuietComfort35, Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones, and more
- Save up to $70 on the top-rated Bose 700 headphones at Amazon – see the latest deals on the Bose noise-cancelling headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 20-hour battery life
- Save up to $100 on the best-selling Bose QuietComfort35 headphones at Amazon – view the latest prices on the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones, replacement ear pads, and more
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Bose earbuds at Amazon – check the best deals on the Bose QuietComfort35 earbuds, Bose QuietComfort headphones, and Bose Sport and Soundsport wireless earbuds
- Save up to 50% on wireless earbuds from Jabra, Apple, Bose & more at Amazon – check the top deals on the Jabra Elite earbuds, Apple AirPods, Bose QuietComfort, and more
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Jabra Elite earbuds at Amazon – view the best deals on the Jabra Elite 75t, Elite 85t, Elite Sport Earbuds, and more
- Save up to 51% on Samsung Earbuds at Amazon – see the latest deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds Plus, Buds Pro, and Buds Live
- Save up to 37% on top-rated Beats by Dre earbuds at Amazon – click the link for the best deals on Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats 3, and more Beats by Dre wireless and wired headphones
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Bose earbuds & wireless headphones at Amazon – get the best deals on the top-rated Bose QuietComfort earbuds, Bose SoundSport Wireless, and more
- Save up to 25% on the AirPods earbuds at Amazon – check deals on AirPods 2nd Gen with wired and wireless charging cases, as well as 1st gen Apple AirPods
- Save up to 21% on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – featuring active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ, with 24 hours battery life from its wireless charging case
- Save up to $50 on the new AirPods Max at Amazon – Apple’s first over-ear ANC headphones are available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green colors
- Save up to 25% on Apple AirPods wireless earbuds at Amazon – check live prices on brand new and renewed AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones
Nowadays, headphones aren’t just for listening to music. A lot of them are now Bluetooth-enabled, allowing users to connect to various devices as well as access voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. They’re also wireless and water resistant, allowing users to continue listening in the gym while they workout. Some of them are even noise cancelling, able to block out sounds from the environment so that users can focus solely on the music. Top headphone brands include Bose, AirPods, Beats by Dre, and Jabra.
