Prime Day Hard Drive, SSD & Storage Deals 2021: Early External Hard Drive & SSD, Synology NAS & More Sales Compared by Deal Stripe

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have monitored the top early SSD, hard drive & storage deals for Prime Day, together with deals on Synology NAS, internal & external SSDs & HDDs, SD cards & more mobile & PC storage. Access the best deals in the list below.
Best SSD deals:
- Save up to 44% on SSDs from Samsung, Crucial, Western Digital, Kingston & more at Amazon – get the best deals on NVMe & SATA III 240GB, 500GB, 1TB & more SSDs
- Save up to 39% on NVMe SSDs up to 2TB at Amazon – check out the latest deals on Gen3 & Gen 4 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung, Sabrent & more
- Save up to 44% on M.2 & 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs at Amazon – check live prices on SanDisk, Seagate Firecuda, Crucial, Western Digital & more SATA III SSDs up to 2TB
- Save up to 46% on internal & portable Samsung SSDs at Amazon – view current deals on Samsung 980 Pro, 970 EVO, 870 EVO, T5 & more Samsung high-performance SSDs
Best hard drive deals:
- Save up to 52% on portable external hard drives from SanDisk, WD, Seagate & more at Amazon – view the latest deals on USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 portable external HDDs for PC, Mac, PlayStation & Xbox
- Save on Toshiba external hard drives up to 3TB at Amazon – get the best deals on Toshiba Canvio Basics, Canvio Advance, Canvio Slim II & more Toshiba portable hard drives
- Save up to 52% on Western Digital external portable hard drives at Amazon – see live prices on WD Elements, My Passport, Black & more Western Digital portable HDDs for PC, Mac & consoles
- Save up to 30% on internal hard drives (HDDs) up to 16TB at Amazon – check current deals on internal HDDs up to 16TB from Toshiba, Seagate, WD & more
- Save up to 41% on Seagate internal hard drives at Amazon – view best deals on Seagate BarraCuda, IronWolf, Skyhawk & more internal Seagate HDDs up to 10TB
- Save up to 32% on WD internal HDDs at Amazon – see live prices on WD Red, WD Purple, WD Gold, WD Blue & more Western Digital internal hard disk drives up to 10TB
Best Synology NAS deals:
- Save on a wide selection of Synology NAS servers at Amazon – click the link for the best deals on Synology 2-bay, 4-bay, 8-bay & more Synology NAS Disk Stations
- Save on best-selling Synology NAS diskless at Amazon – find the best deals on 2-bay, 4-bay & more Synology NAS diskless stations
- Save on Synology NAS DiskStations at Amazon – see ongoing deals & discounts on Synology NAS DiskStations for home & personal use, business & more
Best SD card deals:
- Save up to 35% on high-performance SD cards from Samsung, SanDisk & more at Amazon – get the best deals on high-speed single SDXC & SDHC packs up to 1TB
- Save up to 28% on SanDisk SD cards at Amazon – find the latest deals on SanDisk Ultra, Extreme, Extreme Pro & more SanDisk SD cards up to 1TB
- Save up to 25% on micro SD cards from top brands like Kingston, PNY, Samsung & more at Amazon – view current prices on top-rated micro SD cards with up to 300MB/s speed
Upgrading to an SSD or solid state drive is perhaps the best low-cost way to breathe life to a slow PC. It is an extra fast PC storage device that can significantly improve the boot speed of your PC, as well as its responsiveness. Compared to a standard mechanical HDD, an SSD can perform faster by a factor of over 100. An SSD is similar to an SD card in that they don’t have any moving parts, and this contributes to their fast performance and durability. When it comes to managing and protecting your data, an external hard drive is a good option. However, a NAS is better. Synology is a company that offers devices such as the Synology NAS Diskstation and they have built-in protection for your sensitive data.
