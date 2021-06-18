Prime Day GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Deals (2021): Best Early GoPro Action Camera Deals Reported by Deal Tomato

Home Business Wire Prime Day GoPro HERO 9, 8 & 7 Deals (2021): Best Early...
Save on GoPro deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, featuring all the best early GoPro HERO 9, 8, 7, Black and Silver action camera sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers have listed the best early GoPro HERO 7, 8 & 9 deals for Prime Day, including discounts on Black and Silver editions of top-rated GoPro waterproof action cameras. View the latest deals using the links below.

Best GoPro deals:

GoPro is one of the most popular action camera brands in the world. At the top end of the spectrum is the GoPro HERO 9 Black, the company’s flagship. It features recording in 5K at 30 fps or 4K at 60 fps, HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization, in-camera Horizon Leveling, and a 1.4-inch LCD front display. Meanwhile, older models such as the GoPro HERO 8 Black and HERO 7 Black are as affordable as ever now. Neither one exactly lags behind the latest model, capturing in 4K at 60 fps. Also, they have features that make a GoPro, a GoPro like HyperSmooth and TimeWarp.

