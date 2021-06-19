Home Business Wire Prime Day Gaming Deals (2021): Best Early Xbox Series X, Xbox One...
Prime Day Gaming Deals (2021): Best Early Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, Gaming Laptop, Gaming PC & More Deals For Gamers Summarized by Deal Tomato

Prime Day experts are monitoring all the top early gaming deals for Prime Day, including discounts on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, racing wheels, gaming headsets & more

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best early gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the top gaming PC, gaming laptop, Xbox One X, PS4, Nintendo Switch & more discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best gaming headset deals:

Best gaming chair deals:

Best gaming PC deals:

Best gaming laptop deals:

Best Nintendo Switch deals:

Best PS5 deals:

Best Xbox One deals:

Best racing wheel deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

To enjoy the demands of top titles, you’d want a dedicated gaming PC. But for those who don’t have the space to accommodate such a unit, then a gaming laptop can be an alternative. Dell, MSI, and Acer Predator are just some of the top-names for high-performance laptops. Those who prefer consoles also have plenty of options to choose from. The Nintendo Switch, for instance, remains one of the best-selling gaming units. Other popular items include the PS5 and its predecessor, the PS4, along with Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

