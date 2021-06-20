Prime Day Electric Toothbrush & Shaver Deals 2021: Early Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, Waterpik & Norelco Sales Reported by Retail Fuse

Save on shaver & electric toothbrush deals at the early Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring all the best Norelco, Braun, Oral-B, Waterpik & Philips Sonicare deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Prime Day electric toothbrush & shaver deals for 2021 are underway. Find the best discounts on Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, Waterpik, Braun & Norelco. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best electric toothbrush deals:
- Save up to 31% on a wide range of electric toothbrushes at Amazon – check the best deals on top-rated electric toothbrush brands like Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, Fairywill, and more
- Save up to 25% on Philips Sonicare toothbrushes at Amazon – find the best deals on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, replacement heads, bundles, and travel cases
- Save up to 31% on best-selling Oral-B toothbrushes at Amazon – view the top deals on Oral-B manual brushes, rechargeable electric toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, accessories & more
- Save on a wide range of Braun toothbrushes at Amazon – check the top deals on Braun-powered Oral-B electric toothbrushes, Bluetooth-enabled brushes, accessories & more
Best water flosser deals:
- Save up to 25% on water flossers from Waterpik, Oral-B, Fairywill & more at Amazon – check the latest prices on water flossers, water flossing toothbrushes, oral irrigators, and more
- Save on a wide range of Waterpik water flossers at Amazon – check the best deals on dental flossers, oral irrigators, replacement tips, and more
- Save on top-rated Oral-B water flossers at Amazon – check the top deals on cordless water flossers and gentle, portable oral irrigators
Best shaver deals:
- Save up to 40% on the best-selling shavers at Amazon – find deals on a wide range of shavers from Braun, Wahl, Philips Norelco, Andis, and more
- Save up to 37% on Philips Norelco shavers and electric trimmers – see the latest discounts on Philips Norelco wet and dry electric shavers, rotary shavers, trimmer attachments, and more
- Save on best-selling Braun shavers, beard trimmers & electric razors at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Braun Series 5, Series 7, and Series 9 electric razors, replacement heads, and more
- Save up to 40% on top-rated men’s electric shavers at Amazon – view the best deals on shavers, trimmers, stubble attachments, and more from Braun, Panasonic, & Philips Norelco
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare hundreds more discounts on a wide range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, and Fairywill are the most popular electric toothbrushes on Amazon currently. Among these, Philips Sonicare carries perhaps the most extensive line of models ranging from budget-friendly toothbrushes to premium devices that have smart app functionalities to help users develop better brushing habits. Most electric toothbrushes come with multiple brush heads, typically specialized for different areas. Waterpik water flossers are worth considering as well to treat hard-to-reach gum areas without risk of damage compared to manual flossing.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)