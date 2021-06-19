Home Business Wire Prime Day Dell XPS, Laptop, Monitor, PC Deals 2021: Top Early Dell...
Prime Day Dell XPS, Laptop, Monitor, PC Deals 2021: Top Early Dell XPS 13, 15 & 17, Dell Desktop Computer & More Deals Collated by Deal Stripe

Save on Dell deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring early Dell laptop, desktop computer & monitor & Dell XPS 17, 15 & 13 deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Dell XPS (13, 15, 17), laptop, monitor, PC deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the top Dell gaming PC & personal desktop computer savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Dell laptop deals:

Best Dell PC deals:

Best Dell monitor deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Dell is one of the most reliable providers of computers and technology solutions. Dell laptop models include the high-performing and portable Dell XPS 13, along with its larger sibling, the sleek Dell XPS 15. Beyond laptops, however, Dell is also a trusted brand for monitors and desktop computers. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor, for instance, is highly recommended for its color accuracy. Meanwhile, the Precision 7920 Tower is a dual-CPU powerhouse with countless configuration options.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

