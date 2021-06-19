Prime Day Dell XPS, Laptop, Monitor, PC Deals 2021: Top Early Dell XPS 13, 15 & 17, Dell Desktop Computer & More Deals Collated by Deal Stripe

Save on Dell deals at the Prime Day 2021 sale, featuring early Dell laptop, desktop computer & monitor & Dell XPS 17, 15 & 13 deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the best early Dell XPS (13, 15, 17), laptop, monitor, PC deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the top Dell gaming PC & personal desktop computer savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Dell laptop deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Dell laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, Dell Latitude & more Dell laptops
- Save up to 26% on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on 2020 & 2021 Dell XPS laptops with Intel 10th & 11th gen CPUs, touchscreen displays & more features
- Save up to $414 on Dell XPS 13 laptops at Amazon – check live prices on Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch FHD laptops with touch display, Intel 11th gen processor & Iris Xe graphics cards
- Save up to 38% on Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1s at Amazon – see current prices on top-selling Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1 laptops with ChromeOS
Best Dell PC deals:
- Save on a wide range of Dell desktop PCs at Amazon – check current deals on Dell Inspiron PCs, Dell XPS tower desktop PCs & more top-selling Dell computers
- Save on premium Dell gaming PCs at Amazon – see the latest deals on Dell gaming PCs with 10th gen Intel core processors & NVIDIA RTX GPUs
- Save on Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs at Amazon – view live prices on 2020 & 2021 Dell OptiPlex desktop PCs for business, students & gaming
- Save up to $140 on Dell all-in-one desktop computers at Amazon – get the latest deals on 24-inch & 27-inch Dell all-in-one desktop PCs with mouse & keyboard, built-in webcam & more features
Best Dell monitor deals:
- Save up to 40% on Dell monitors at Amazon – check live prices on a wide selection of Dell monitors for productivity, content creation, gaming & more
- Save up to 25% on Dell gaming monitors at Amazon – see the best deals on 1080p, 1440p & 4K Dell gaming monitors with up to 240Hz refresh rate, Freesync, G-Sync & more features
- Save up to 40% on Dell UltraSharp monitors at Amazon – get the best deals & discounts on curved & flat Dell UltraSharp 1080p, 1440p & 4K ultra-thin monitors with IPS screens & more features
- Save up to 26% on Dell ultrawide monitors at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on Dell 34-inch & 38-inch ultrawide curved monitors
Dell is one of the most reliable providers of computers and technology solutions. Dell laptop models include the high-performing and portable Dell XPS 13, along with its larger sibling, the sleek Dell XPS 15. Beyond laptops, however, Dell is also a trusted brand for monitors and desktop computers. The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor, for instance, is highly recommended for its color accuracy. Meanwhile, the Precision 7920 Tower is a dual-CPU powerhouse with countless configuration options.
