Prime Day Cricut Deals 2021: Best Early Cricut Joy, Maker & Explore Air 2 Savings Listed by Consumer Walk

Early Prime Day Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2 & Joy deals for 2021, featuring Cricut crafting machines and materials savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts have revealed the top early Cricut deals for Prime Day, including deals on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress 2, Mug Press, tools and materials. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cricut deals:
- Save up to $90 on the Cricut Maker at Amazon – Cricut’s most advanced cutting machine is available in Champagne, Lilac, Mint, Rose and Blue colors, with materials and tool kits included in machine bundles
- Save up to 34% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 at Amazon – check live deals on Cricut’s popular DIY cutting machine, available machine-only or with machine bundles perfect for beginners
- Save up to 50% on Cricut Joy machines, tools, and materials at Amazon – including deals on Cricut Joy variety bundles, toolsets, carrying cases, and more
- Save up to 48% on highly rated Cricut machines at Amazon – check live prices on the Cricut Maker, Joy, EasyPress 2, Explore Air 2, plus the new Cricut Mug Press
Best cutting machine deals:
- Save 38% on Silhouette Cameo machines, materials, and bundles at Amazon – check live deals on Silhouette Cameo 4 cutting machines bundled with vinyl sheets, sketch pens, tool adapters, and more
- Save up to $75 on Brother ScanNCut DIY machines at Amazon – Brother’s ScanNCut DX machines come with a built-in scanner, touchscreen display, Auto Blade technology, and more
- Save up to 32% on electronic cutting machines at Amazon – find live prices on top-rated machines for crafting, scrapbooking, and more creative pursuits
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare even more upcoming and live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Cricut cutting machines are loved by crafters from across the globe. Among Cricut’s best-selling machines are the Cricut Maker, Cricut Joy, and Cricut Explore Air 2. All three can cut more than 100 materials including paper, vinyl, leather, fabric, and more. These machines work with the Cricut Design Space software where crafters can upload their own projects and designs. Additional Cricut compatible tools and accessories can be bought from the Cricut online shop. There are also available crafting materials such as foil transfer sheets, vinyl, and iron-on stickers.
