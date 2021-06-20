Home Business Wire Prime Day Cricut Deals 2021: Best Early Cricut Joy, Maker & Explore...
Prime Day Cricut Deals 2021: Best Early Cricut Joy, Maker & Explore Air 2 Savings Listed by Consumer Walk

Early Prime Day Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2 & Joy deals for 2021, featuring Cricut crafting machines and materials savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts have revealed the top early Cricut deals for Prime Day, including deals on the Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress 2, Mug Press, tools and materials. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Cricut deals:

Best cutting machine deals:

Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare even more upcoming and live savings. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cricut cutting machines are loved by crafters from across the globe. Among Cricut’s best-selling machines are the Cricut Maker, Cricut Joy, and Cricut Explore Air 2. All three can cut more than 100 materials including paper, vinyl, leather, fabric, and more. These machines work with the Cricut Design Space software where crafters can upload their own projects and designs. Additional Cricut compatible tools and accessories can be bought from the Cricut online shop. There are also available crafting materials such as foil transfer sheets, vinyl, and iron-on stickers.

Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news.

