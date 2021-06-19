Home Business Wire Prime Day Chromebook & Laptop Deals (2021): Early HP, ASUS, MacBook, Surface...
Prime Day Chromebook & Laptop Deals (2021): Early HP, ASUS, MacBook, Surface & More Deals Summarized by Deal Tomato

Amazon Prime Day experts monitor all the top early laptop & Chromebook deals for Prime Day 2021, including sales on Dell, HP, Acer, Microsoft Surface, MacBook & more

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the latest early Chromebook & laptop deals for Prime Day 2021, together with Microsoft Surface Pro, Go & Laptop, MacBook Pro & Air, ASUS ROG & more discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best laptop deals:

Best Chromebook deals:

Best gaming laptop deals:

Best MacBook deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to see Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

If you’re looking for a device that can help you become more productive, there are a number of high quality laptop & chromebook options in the market. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, for example, pack a lot of speed and power thanks to Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip. Not only are they highly capable, but they boast of incredible battery life as well. As for those who want a laptop that can double up as a tablet, the Surface Pro models are worth considering. But if you’re on the lookout for something more affordable, HP laptop and ASUS laptop models offer great value for money.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

