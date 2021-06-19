Prime Day Chromebook & Laptop Deals (2021): Early HP, ASUS, MacBook, Surface & More Deals Summarized by Deal Tomato

Amazon Prime Day experts monitor all the top early laptop & Chromebook deals for Prime Day 2021, including sales on Dell, HP, Acer, Microsoft Surface, MacBook & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the latest early Chromebook & laptop deals for Prime Day 2021, together with Microsoft Surface Pro, Go & Laptop, MacBook Pro & Air, ASUS ROG & more discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best laptop deals:
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Dell laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, Dell Latitude & more Dell laptops
- Save up to 26% on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on 2020 & 2021 Dell XPS laptops with Intel 10th & 11th gen CPUs, touchscreen displays & more features
- Save up to $414 on Dell XPS 13 laptops at Amazon – check live prices on Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch FHD laptops with touch display, Intel 11th gen processor & Iris Xe graphics cards
- Save on a broad range of laptops from HP, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Asus & more at Amazon – get the best deals on best-selling MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1 laptops & more
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo & more at Amazon – check top-rated 15-inch, 16-inch, 17-inch & more gaming laptops
- Save up to 28% on Microsoft Surface Pro series laptops/tablets at Amazon – check deals on Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 6 & X laptop/tablets with touch displays, up to 1TB SSD & 16GB RAM
- Save up to $230 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon – 12.3-inch touch display with the latest Intel Core processor, 16GB memory, up to 1TB SSD and comes with Windows 10 Pro
- Save on top-rated HP laptops at Amazon – see live prices on HP Stream, HP ENVY, HP Pavilion & more HP laptops
- Save up to 35% on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on the latest HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops with FHD & 4K touchscreen displays
- Save on HP Pavilion series laptops at Amazon – check out current prices on top-selling HP Pavilion laptop & 2-in-1 models
- Save up to $286 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on 2020 & 2021 Lenovo Yoga laptops with IPS multi-touch FHD touchscreen displays, 2-in-1 function & more features
- Save up to $131 on a wide range of Lenovo laptops at Amazon – check out the latest deals & discounts on flagship & entry-level Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Flex & more Lenovo laptops
- Save up to $300 on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops at Amazon – see live prices on 14-inch & 15.6-inch Lenovo ThinkPad business laptops with IPS FHD display, SSD, USB-C, & 16GB DDR4 RAM
- Save on ASUS ZenBook, Duo, Duo Pro & Flip at Amazon – equipped with the latest Intel & AMD processors, ultra-thin laptops with NanoEdge Bezel & touch display, WiFi 6 & ErgoLift hinge for flexibility and durability
- Save on Acer laptops for students, gaming & business at Amazon – get the latest prices on Acer gaming laptops, student laptops & business laptops with the fastest Intel & AMD processors
- Save on Acer Aspire 2020 & 2021 model laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on the Acer Aspire laptops with Full HD displays, up to 10 hours battery, WiFi 6, up to 1TB SSD & 20GB DDR4 RAM
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 59% on top-rated Chromebooks from HP, Acer, ASUS & more at Amazon – check deals on 10-inch, 11.6-inch, 13-inch & more touchscreen Chromebooks
- Save up to 31% on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon – find deals on 2020 & 2021 model Samsung Chromebook 4, Samsung Chromebook Plus & more
- Save up to 38% on Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1s at Amazon – see current prices on top-selling Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1 laptops with ChromeOS
- Save up to 59% on HP Chromebooks at Amazon – see the best deals on entry-level & flagship HP Chromebooks for business, students & teachers
- Save up to 59% on top-rated ASUS Chromebooks at Amazon – check out live prices on ASUS 2020 & 2021 Chromebooks with touch display, water-resistance, 180-degree hinge & more features
- Save up to 28% on top-rated Lenovo Chromebooks at Amazon – check for deals on Lenovo Chromebook Duet, Flex 5, Flex 3 & more 2021 model Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to 47% on best-selling Acer Chromebooks at Amazon – see the latest deals on 11.6-inch, 13.5-inch, 14-inch & 15.6-inch Acer standard & convertible Chromebooks
Best gaming laptop deals:
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon – see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
- Save up to 47% on Razer gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for current deals on Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade Pro & more Razer gaming laptops
- Save up to $369 on Dell Alienware gaming laptops at Amazon – find the hottest deals on Alienware m15, m17 & more gaming laptops
- Save up to $430 on HP Omen, HP Pavilion & more HP gaming laptops at Amazon – check live prices on HP gaming laptops equipped with 11th gen Intel & 5th gen AMD processors
- Save up to $299 on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on MSI Raider, Leopard & more gaming laptops featuring RTX 2000 & 3000 mobile GPUs
- Save on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon – browse ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming & more ASUS laptops with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $149 on the MacBook Pro (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Pro runs on Apple’s powerful M1 chip and is available in 13 and 16 inches
- Save up to $199 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Save up to $300 on the MacBook Air (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest notebook that’s powered by the M1 chip
- Save up to $251 on MacBook Air models at Amazon – check the latest deals on the MacBook Air models with and without the M1 chip
- Save up to 20% on MacBook models at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models
Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to see Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
If you’re looking for a device that can help you become more productive, there are a number of high quality laptop & chromebook options in the market. The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, for example, pack a lot of speed and power thanks to Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip. Not only are they highly capable, but they boast of incredible battery life as well. As for those who want a laptop that can double up as a tablet, the Surface Pro models are worth considering. But if you’re on the lookout for something more affordable, HP laptop and ASUS laptop models offer great value for money.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)