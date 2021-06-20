Home Business Wire Prime Day 65 & 60 Inch TV Deals (2021): Top Early TCL,...
Prime Day 65 & 60 Inch TV Deals (2021): Top Early TCL, Vizio, Sony, Samsung TV & More Deals Ranked by Retail Egg

Early Prime Day 60 & 65-inch TV deals for 2021, including smart 4K, Roku & Android TV sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of all the best early 65 & 60-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the best discounts on Samsung QLED TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Vizio P-Series, Sony Ultra HD & more. Find the best deals using the links below.

Best 65 inch TV deals:

Best 60 inch TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for more upcoming and live savings. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

65-inch and 60-inch TVs from well-known brands like Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and Sony are always a good investment. For instance, a 65-inch Samsung TV could sport a Crystal, QLED, or even Neo QLED display with a resolution that goes from 4K to 8K. TCL’s offerings include the 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, and 8-Series, plenty of which are 4K TVs powered by Roku TV. Meanwhile, Vizio has the V-Series, M-Series, and P-Series, as well as its premium OLED range. Lastly, Sony’s 60-inch and 65-inch TV models boast 4K or 8K resolutions and run on Google TV or Android TV.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

