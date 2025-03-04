Pricefx Appoints New CFO and CMO to Spearhead Growth, Operational Excellence and Market Leadership

Seasoned Executives Bring Proven Track Record of Driving Growth for Technology Companies

MUNICH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered pricing software, today announced it will add two key executive leaders to further accelerate the company’s growth trajectory and track record of operational excellence. The appointments of Gary Sher as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Lindsay Sanchez as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) follow an exceptionally strong 2024 in which Pricefx grew subscription revenue 38% year-over-year and secured an impressive 97%+ retention rate. Bringing on these seasoned technology executives demonstrates Pricefx’s continued commitment to building a world-class, global leadership team who will help the company scale and expand its leadership position in the rapidly evolving pricing software market.

Over his career, Sher has demonstrated outstanding leadership and financial expertise. As CFO, he will lead the company’s finance and data functions, continuing to focus on delivering operational excellence, driving financial discipline, and supporting Pricefx’s ambitious growth plans. Sher was previously CFO at Inbox Insight, a B2B martech software company, and at LHV Bank, a SaaS banking platform for fintech companies. His career also includes key finance and strategy roles at Starling Bank and Ayondo, where he guided the latter to a successful IPO in Singapore.

“Gary’s proactive approach, deep financial expertise, and ability to connect with stakeholders across the organization will be instrumental in our next phase of growth,” said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of Pricefx. “Under his leadership, our finance organization will help us accelerate innovation and strengthen our leadership in the price optimization market.”

Sanchez has 25 years of experience in B2B enterprise marketing and digital sales at both large technology companies and high-growth startups. She has held global leadership roles spanning marketing strategy, partner enablement, industry solutions, and market intelligence. Most recently, Sanchez was CMO at Khoros, a community management software company. Previously, she held a variety of senior marketing and partner roles during two tenures at Citrix, a cloud virtualization company, and was CMO at Kore.ai, an AI agent platform and no-code solution.

At Pricefx, Sanchez will focus on elevating Pricefx’s global marketing strategy, increasing brand awareness, and scaling marketing efforts with the company’s growth objectives. She will assist the revenue team in driving new customer acquisition, expansion, and retention with data-driven strategies that excel across complex global and regional segments, business sizes, and industries.

“We set out to find a CMO who could scale our marketing programs and drive global brand recognition, and Lindsay is the perfect fit,” added Sheth. “Her depth of experience in go-to-market strategy, digital sales, and customer engagement will be instrumental in propelling Pricefx’s growth and achieving our goals.”

Additionally, with the company’s outstanding 2024 performance, continued ranking as one of the “Best Places to Work,” and his overall leadership prowess, Ronak Sheth has been named a Titan 100 winner for St. Louis. The Titan 100 program recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, highlighting the city’s most accomplished business leaders using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry’s fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry’s highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx’s award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

