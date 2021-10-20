Press Ganey Names Rick Boothman, JD as Partner and Strategic Consultant

Boothman to bring more than 40 years’ experience in healthcare

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey today announced the appointment of Rick Boothman, JD as a Partner in its growing Strategic Consulting Group. Boothman comes to Press Ganey with more than 40 years’ experience at the intersection of patient safety issues and healthcare organizations. He most recently was principal and founder of Michigan-based Boothman Consulting Group and will be responsible for developing strategic roadmaps that improve patient safety and clinical excellence at health systems across the nation.

“Rick is a world-renowned leader who has garnered international attention for his equitable, compassionate approach to resolving unanticipated medical errors,” said Charles Hagood, president, strategic consulting and transformational services, Press Ganey. “We are confident his expertise will help health systems achieve and sustain zero harm results for years to come, especially as health care organizations continue to see increases in safety-related incidents during the ongoing pandemic.”

Prior to Boothman Consulting Group, Boothman served as chief risk officer at the University of Michigan Health System where he developed and refined The Michigan Model: Communication and Resolution Program (CRP)—an approach where clinicians confront causes of safety events and near-miss occurrences in a principled way and learn from them to prevent harm from happening again.

Hagood added, “Our ability to bring this expertise and offering to our health system clients allows us to advance our safety and high reliability offering in a manner unlike anyone else in the industry today.”

“My preference has always been to normalize an honest and principled response to unplanned outcomes, instead of regarding it as some new, discrete program,” said Boothman. “I look forward to building on Press Ganey’s high reliability principles and see communication and resolution programs as entirely complementary to high reliability organizations.”

In addition to his consulting work, Boothman serves on multiple boards, advises legislators on state and national healthcare policy and authors findings in prominent professional journals. He maintains a faculty position as assistant adjunct professor at the University of Michigan Medical School and is a visiting scholar at Vanderbilt University.

Boothman holds his Doctor of Law from University of Detroit School of Law and completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

