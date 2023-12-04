Press Ganey CEO, Patrick Ryan recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey, the leader in helping organizations transform Human Experience across healthcare, is proud to announce that its CEO Patrick Ryan was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2023. The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. 4 issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.





This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

“The 2023 honorees on our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare reflect the providers, insurers, technology firms, government leaders, investors and others who have made oversized contributions to the industry in the past year,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list honors the C-suite decision-makers using their clout and influence to lead their organizations and make sweeping changes that affect patient care.”

With more than 35 years of healthcare leadership experience, Pat has partnered with health care leaders to improve the quality and safety of care while lowering costs, gaining a deep understanding of the complexities of managing a health system. He has served as a member of the Massachusetts Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance and the Boards of Trustees of the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health and Atrius Health. Since taking the helm in 2012, Pat Ryan has grown Press Ganey into the renowned leader in patient, member, employee, and consumer experience across the healthcare ecosystem, with cutting-edge technology and a global footprint.

“I am truly honored to be considered as a part of this accomplished group of leaders,” said Ryan. “Thank you to Modern Healthcare for recognizing the important work our associates do every day to transform the Human Experience.”

About Press Ganey



Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient and member experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

About Modern Healthcare



Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

Contacts

For information or questions about the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare program, please contact:





Bailey Wenkel



Content Coordinator



mhawards@modernhealthcare.com

Media Contact

Justine Barnes



publicrelations@pressganey.com