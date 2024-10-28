Presidio Expands Splunk Services with the Acquisition of Kinney Group Business

Provides Clients the Ability to Unlock Value of Machine Data Analytics for Security, Observability, IT Operations and Digital Transformation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of the business of Kinney Group (KGI). This deal is part of Presidio’s expansion of its Splunk practice to provide enterprise clients with even greater access to cutting-edge machine data analytics capabilities for security, observability and operational efficiency. With the KGI business now part of Presidio, clients can leverage enhanced expertise and solutions to accelerate data-driven insights and maximize the value of their Splunk investments.





“Splunk is a powerful platform that empowers enterprises to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of machine data, enabling better decision-making and operational performance,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO at Presidio. “By bringing the talented team from Kinney Group into Presidio, we’re strengthening our ability to help clients fully utilize Splunk’s capabilities, ensuring they achieve the best outcomes and highest return on their technology investments.”

Founded in 2006, KGI is a US-based, specialized engineering provider focusing on delivering transformative data analytics, automation, and AI/ML solutions. Since 2013, KGI has delivered over 700 Splunk engineering engagements demonstrating their deep know-how and experience. Their solutions include Atlas software, a bespoke tool built by KGI’s developers, that fully enables end-user creators to harness the power of machine data in Splunk. The Atlas software platform will benefit Presidio customers by identifying tangible optimized outcomes, maximizing ROI and reducing costs for Splunk deployments.

“Our team has been committed to helping customers with their Splunk technology investments for over a decade. We’re excited to join Presidio and broaden our ability to deliver immediate benefits to Splunk and Presidio clients,” said Jim Kinney, KGI CEO and Founder.

Presidio’s Splunk Practice provides services for every step from rapid adoption with data integration support, tailored onboarding, implementation, plus enhancement workshops, performance validation and day to day support.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries with a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing. Presidio fills gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio’s expert technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive strategic outcomes for clients globally. For more information, visit www.presidio.com.

Contacts

Press: PR@Presidio.com

Investor Relations: Investors@presidio.com