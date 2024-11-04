Presidio Appoints Technology Go to Market Leader Lynne Doherty to Board Of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, a leading technology services and solutions provider, announced the appointment of Lynne Doherty as an independent member of the company’s Board of Directors. In this new role, Lynne will provide strategic direction for Presidio’s go to market initiatives.





Lynne currently serves as President of Field Operations at Sonar where she is responsible for driving revenue and leads the company’s demand generation, global sales, solutions engineering and customer success teams. She has extensive sales experience including as President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sumo Logic, where she drove customer expansion and started a partner-first motion. At McAfee, she drove over a billion dollars of revenue annually and supported the company’s initial public offering as well as multiple acquisitions. In addition, her experience includes various senior level sales and marketing roles at Cisco. Lynne is an independent Director on the boards of CloudBees and the American Red Cross.

“Lynne brings innovative sales methodologies and a wealth of knowledge about traditional IT and modernized secured, cloud based, AI enabled platforms to Presidio’s Board,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO at Presidio. “Many of our executives have had the opportunity to work with Lynne through the years and value her expertise and industry acumen.”

“I am excited to have Lynne join our board and provide us her expertise as we continue our journey as a premier global digital solutions partner,” said Bill Berutti, Presidio Chairman and CD&R Partner.

About Presidio

