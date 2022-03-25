Presidio Achieves 2022 Dell Technologies Titanium Black Status

Partnership aims to accelerate digital transformation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded Dell Technologies Partner Program Titanium Black status in 2022. This recognizes Dell Technologies’ most strategic partners – those best equipped for today’s data-centric, multi-cloud world – and to support their customers in their digital transformation journey.





“It’s an honor and a privilege to be one of the select few companies recognized at this level by Dell for helping business and IT leaders adopt innovative technologies and solutions required to successfully drive their digital future,” said Dave Hart, president and COO at Presidio. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s expertise and our comprehensive approach to understand each of our customers’ unique challenges and find the right solution to help them achieve their technology modernization goals.”

“Our partners are foundational to our success. Together, we provide the expertise and technology our customers need to thrive in an ever-changing landscape, while delivering positive impact to our communities,” said Rola Dagher, global channel chief, Dell Technologies. “Titanium Black status recognizes exceptional commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions. I am proud to welcome Presidio to this elite group.”

Presidio and Dell collaborate across a full suite of cutting-edge technologies to help IT leaders deliver modern data center solutions faster and more cost-effectively. Strategic solutions range from Compute, Data Management, Storage Solutions, Data Protection, Hyperconverged and Employee Productivity Solutions. This allows organizations to place a greater emphasis on aligning the business functions and processes, enabling them to focus on outcomes, instead of the underlying infrastructure.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.

