Prescinto Enters European Market, Partners with SunSolarWind to Optimize Their Solar Energy Portfolio

The deal with the rapidly growing Thessaloniki-based company adds Europe to Prescinto’s expanding international portfolio.

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prescinto Technologies (“Prescinto”), a leading global clean energy asset performance management (APM) SaaS platform, and SunSolarWind IKE (“SunSolarWind”), a Thessaloniki-based wind and solar energy project developer with a rapidly growing portfolio of more than 100 projects across Greece, today announced a partnership in which Prescinto will apply its world-class AI-powered APM solution to monitor, analyze, optimize the performance of 70 MW of SunSolarWind’s solar assets. This alliance will streamline operations and maintenance for SunSolarWind and improve their solar asset generation by providing accurate, real-time data and actionable insights. The deal also marks Prescinto’s entry into the European market following the announcement of its recent entry into the North American market.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in Greece, SunSolarWind is a leader in renewable energy development and provides complete packages for the construction and management of wind and photovoltaic energy projects on behalf of its customers and partners. Using Prescinto’s proprietary AI-powered software, the company will have access to advanced monitoring technology and pre-trained data models to identify and categorize underperformance in real time. The platform will provide a single point of verification for SunSolarWind’s solar plant data, extracting up-to-the-minute insights and efficiently managing the field service team’s daily operations using Prescinto’s Monitor, Analyze, and Operate product modules. These solutions leverage data-driven intelligence to enable informed asset management and maximize the value of SunSolarWind clean energy assets.

In an increasingly competitive energy market, digital technology plays a critical role in optimizing operations and performance. SunSolarWind chose Prescinto as their digital transformation partner after a stringent evaluation of multiple other solutions. Additionally, Prescinto’s APM software is uniquely designed to efficiently adapt to the client’s needs and is tailored to SunSolarWind’s specific requirements.

“Our team has worked closely with SunSolarWind to understand their bottlenecks and implement the appropriate solutions to enhance energy generation and streamline their operations,” said Puneet Singh Jaggi, founder and CEO of Prescinto. “As our first of many major partnerships to come in the European market, we are excited to be a part of SunSolarWind’s digital transformation journey and help them harness the full potential of their clean energy assets.”

“With our exponential growth in managed assets, the SunSolarWind team can now focus more on improving asset performance with a considerable reduction in time and effort,” says Konstantinos Fountas, Partner at SunSolarWind. “The advanced analytics in Prescinto’s platform helps to identify and plan remedial action and reduce equipment downtimes. For a company like ours, Prescinto’s solution, and their Computerized Maintenance Management System in particular, is a boon.”

With its expansion into the European market with its first Greece-based client, Prescinto is poised for further growth and progress toward its goal of being the asset management platform of choice for renewable energy projects, globally.

About Prescinto Technologies

Prescinto Technologies is a leading global clean energy asset performance management SaaS platform for solar, wind, and energy storage, purpose-built by industry experts to improve asset generation and accelerate the clean energy transition. Prescinto provides real-time insights, analytics, and automation support for optimizing renewable energy asset performance. With a veteran team of industry experts and a portfolio of over 13 GW across 14 countries, Prescinto is the trusted partner for global clients working toward the clean energy transition. For more info, visit www.prescinto.ai.

About SunSolarWind

Sun Solar Wind Ike is a rapidly growing company in the field of environmental energy applications, comprised of well-trained and certified staff. The company offers complete packages for the construction and management of photovoltaic systems and energy projects on behalf of either its customers or its partners – installers. With more than 70MWp of assets under management in Greece, SunSolarWind is among Greece’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. For more info, visit www.sunsolarwind.gr.

