Prepare for the New School Year With Fast, Reliable and Affordable Internet from Xfinity Starting at Only $25

Internet and mobile back-to-school deals from Xfinity fit university students’ lifestyle and budget

Eligible students can take advantage of additional savings of up to $30 a month with the Affordable Connectivity Program

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Would you share a bar of soap or deodorant with your roommate? Sharing can be hard, but thanks to Xfinity Internet, sharing your Internet connection is easy. University students living off campus may be eligible for exclusive deals for as low as $25 per month, with WiFi equipment included, a two-year price guarantee and no annual contract.









Whether you need basic Internet to research for that term paper, or the fastest speeds for online gaming, Xfinity’s got you covered with three tiers of service based on your budget and your needs:

Price Per Month Speed Details $25 200 Mbps WiFi equipment included

No contract

Price locked for two years $45 400 Mbps WiFi equipment included

No contract

Price locked for two years

$50 Visa gift card $60 1 Gbps WiFi equipment included

No contract

Price locked for two years

Flex streaming box and Peacock included

$100 Visa gift card

Signing up is easy. Visit https://www.xfinity.com/student. You can also sign up by calling 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) or by visiting one of our stores.

After you’ve signed up for Xfinity Internet, use our Snapchat lens to play our “Would You Rather” game to make those tough choices on what to share with your roomie (toothbrush, anyone?).

Xfinity Mobile – The Best Kept Secret in Mobile

While some new roomies can be a nightmare, Xfinity brings a lot to the table. Xfinity also offers a wireless service, Xfinity Mobile. With almost 6 million lines added since its launch in 2017, Xfinity Mobile is one of the fastest growing mobile providers in the country. Rated the fastest mobile service with 5G and millions of WiFi hotspots in Comcast service areas*, Xfinity Mobile delivers a great wireless experience for less money. Xfinity Mobile also has the latest phones, with exclusive offers like up to $1,000 off a new Samsung Galaxy phone. It’s also the perfect mobile service for taking abroad with Xfinity Mobile’s Global Travel Pass.

Learn more about the convenience and reliability Xfinity Mobile offers here.

Affordable Connectivity Program – How to Qualify

You also may qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a monthly credit of up to $30 toward your Internet bill. To qualify, you must meet the program’s eligibility criteria which can be found here. You may qualify if the entire household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level (for example, $55,500/year for a family of four, $27,180/year for an individual) or if you receive assistance through certain government programs, including if you received a Federal Pell Grant during the current school year.

Learn more about Comcast’s Internet service offerings that are fully covered by the ACP benefit.

