Premier PV, a Primoris Services Corporation Company, Reaches $55 Million in Backlog

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier PV, part of specialty contractor Primoris Services Corporation’s (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) family of companies, announced today that it has reached over $55 million in backlog. Premier PV is a provider of electrical balance of systems (eBOS) solutions to the solar, battery energy storage systems, and operations and maintenance markets, with a focus on utility-scale applications. Its product offerings include combiner boxes, load break disconnects, splice boxes, wire harnesses, and jumpers and extenders – making it a complete eBOS provider to its clients.





“We’re proud to achieve this backlog milestone, which is a true testament to our talented team, respected partners, and exceptional clients,” said Ryan Schofield, Vice President of Operations for Premier PV. “We deeply appreciate the trust and collaboration as our business has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years – this is an exciting time for our company as we explore new markets and opportunities. We look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class products and value to our clients as we shape a sustainable energy future together.”

Premier PV is headquartered in Crossett, Arkansas and works with a variety of engineering, procurement, and construction contractors throughout the U.S. – since its inception, it has produced and deployed over ten gigawatts of eBOS products at its ISO9001 certified facility. With environmental stewardship and responsibility at its core, the company utilizes sustainable packaging to eliminate on-site waste, ensure product protection, and promote reusability.

Dedicated to delivering solutions that redefine eBOS, Premier PV’s leadership team is comprised of industry veterans with over 55 years of combined experience. As part of Primoris Services Corporation, Premier PV offers its clients the benefits of vast renewable energy knowledge, experience, resources, and proven technology.

“Premier PV is not only a value-add for our Primoris clients, but is a standalone operation that can service a wide range of contractors, owners, and developers across the renewables landscape,” said Stephen Jones, President of Primoris’ Renewables business. “We’re constantly challenging ourselves to drive innovation, reduce total cost of ownership, deliver exceptional results, and expand our service offering in utility-scale solar, battery energy storage, operations and maintenance, and more. As the renewable energy landscape rapidly evolves, Premier PV is an example of how we’re providing impactful solutions to power positive change and improve the design life of our clients’ assets.”

About Premier PV

Premier PV is a trusted leader in solar photovoltaic solutions, specializing in the manufacturing of complete eBOS solutions. Headquartered in Crossett, AR, we proudly create our products in our ISO9001 certified facility in the heart of the South, embodying the spirit of American craftsmanship and ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients with unmatched efficiency and scale. Led by a team of experienced industry veterans, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards, maintain the highest levels of quality, and help shape a sustainable future in the energy industry. Premier PV is a Primoris Services Corporation company. Learn more at www.prempv.com.

About Primoris Services Corporation

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. Built on a foundation of trust, we deliver a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. On projects spanning utility-scale solar, renewables, power delivery, communications, and transportation infrastructure, we offer unmatched value to our clients, a safe and entrepreneurial culture to our employees, and innovation and excellence to our communities. To learn more, visit www.prim.com and follow us on social media at @PrimorisServicesCorporation.

