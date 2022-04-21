Home Business Wire Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire

Premier, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A common stock issued and outstanding. The cash dividend will be payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

Contacts

Investor contact:
Angie McCabe

Vice President, Investor Relations

704.816.3888

angie_mccabe@premierinc.com

Media contact:
Amanda Forster

Vice President, Public Relations

202.879.8004

amanda_forster@premierinc.com

