Premier, Inc. Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Date and Time for Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The conference is a virtual event. The company’s formal presentation begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT and will include a question-and-answer (Q&A) session with the host analyst immediately following the conclusion of its presentation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT, Premier will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

The earnings conference call can also be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and asking to join the Premier, Inc. call:

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free): (877) 317-6789 International participant dial-in number: (412) 317-6789

