Home Business Wire Premier, Inc. Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Date and...
Business Wire

Premier, Inc. Announces Participation in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Date and Time for Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The conference is a virtual event. The company’s formal presentation begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT and will include a question-and-answer (Q&A) session with the host analyst immediately following the conclusion of its presentation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT, Premier will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results.

The live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at Events & Presentations. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

The earnings conference call can also be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and asking to join the Premier, Inc. call:

 

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free):

(877) 317-6789

International participant dial-in number:

(412) 317-6789

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

Contacts

Investor relations contacts:

Angie McCabe

Vice President, Investor Relations

704.816.3888

angie_mccabe@premierinc.com

Media contact:
Amanda Forster

Vice President, Public Relations

202.879.8004

amanda_forster@premierinc.com

Articoli correlati

Mosaic Hires HR Veteran Andrea Wilson as Chief People Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Key hire follows $44M Series B announcement, plans for growth PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic, a construction technology platform for the residential development...
Continua a leggere

Lixoft Adds New Bioequivalence Module in MonolixSuite® Version 2021R1

Business Wire Business Wire -
Update includes enhanced PKanalix, Monolix, and Simulx modules LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling...
Continua a leggere

Intuit QuickBooks Kicks Off Integrated Campaign Spotlighting “Early Start” Entrepreneurs

Business Wire Business Wire -
With More Than 17 Million Small Businesses Projected to Start in 2022, New QuickBooks Campaign Focuses on Helping Entrepreneurs...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mosaic Hires HR Veteran Andrea Wilson as Chief People Officer

Business Wire